glaive Unveils 'dnd' Video

Emerging 15-year-old artist glaive shares the video for "dnd" from his debut EP Cypress Grove today. The FADER, in profiling him last month, called the track "a sober and poised look at the strangeness of becoming successful while the world is on fire."

Watch the video below.

glaive is a vocalist, songwriter and producer based in the mountains of North Carolina who began making music at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, releasing his first song on Soundcloud in April and attracting an audience with a steady stream of tracks like "astrid" this summer and "eyesore" last month.

glaive's handful of releases to date have landed him completely independently on the cover of Spotify's hyperpop playlist. Pigeons & Planes, in naming him one of the Best New Artists of July, said: "The stuff he's making now feels very of-the-moment and while it's a far cry from traditional radio pop and Hot 100 charts, it's not hard to imagine these sounds becoming more prevalent in the mainstream in the coming years."

Photo Credit: Stefan Kohli

