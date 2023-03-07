girlfriends Announce New Single 'Over My Dead Body'

girlfriends (Travis Mills & Nick Gross) have announced the release of their new single "Over My Dead Body" out this Friday, March 10 via Big Noise, produced by Andrew Goldstein (Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, blackbear).

Presave "Over My Dead Body" here.

The catchy track referencing the raw past of a toxic relationship brings a cathartic release with melodic emotional intensity paired with newly found freedom.

With 93+ million global streams to date and roughly half a million monthly listeners on Spotify, the prolific pair conjure songs that are at once pleasingly familiar and warmly unique. Inspired by the style of caffeinated pop-punk that first shaped them, the group's music is a vehicle for self-expression and catharsis, a means to process grief, uncertainty, and renewed vigor for life destined to connect with others who struggle.

SPIN called girlfriends' self-titled debut "polished, impassioned, and commanding," comparing their cross-genre appeal to MGK and Trippie Redd.

The LA-based pop-punk duo will be taking the new song on the road this summer, supporting The Used & Pierce The Veil on their Creative Control Tour hitting New York City, Irvine and more.

Upcoming US & UK Tour Dates (Tickets)

May 24 - London, UK - The Camden Assembly (Headline show)

May 25 - Southampton, UK - The Joiners (Headline show)

May 27 - Hatfield, UK - Hatfield Park (Slam Dunk Festival)

May 28 - Leeds, UK - Temple Newsam (Slam Dunk Festival)

June 12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 13 - New York, NY - The Rooftop @ Pier 17(The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 15 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 16 - Coraopolis, PA - Robert Morris University - UPMC Events Center (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 17 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live @ 20 Monroe (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 21 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 24 - Dallas, TX - FairPark (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 25 - Wichita, KS - WAVE (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 29 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

July 1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

July 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre (The Used/Pierce The Veil

Photo Credit: Nathan James