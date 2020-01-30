elrow Announce First North American Tour And Theme

elrow, the world's #1 global immersive event brand announces its first North American Tour this March through May taking the roaming party to five cities. Included in today's announcement are new markets for the brand; Washington DC, Chicago and Montreal, with much anticipated returns to Miami and New York. For these dates elrow presents their most requested and in demand theme, 'RowsAttacks!,' a classic take and call back to the absurdism of 1950's pop sci-fi culture.

As one of the most sought after experiential events in the world, elrow's strength comes from its reputation, with NPR calling it, 'the leading adult clubbing brand'. Since its 2016 U.S. debut in NYC which attracted 800 attendees, elrow has steadily expanded its footprint in the United States, growing in notoriety and reputation. It now attracts more than 5,000 revelers per show as it heads into its fifth year of its New York residency at Avant Gardner. New York Times gave praise, calling it an 'art and music extravaganza ... a roaming celebration that is part Cirque du Soleil, part Alice In Wonderland.'

Following the sold-out success of elrow's New York residencies, its Miami editions during Art Basel and Miami Music Week, and its second run in Las Vegas during the Art of the Wild at Encore Beach Club, elrow launched it's Las Vegas 10 month residency in 2019. This marked the first time a residency has been announced in Vegas without ties to any specific artist lineup, a testament to the power of elrow's brand.



A natural progression with the event's popularity at an all-time high, now is the ideal time for elrow to launch its first North America tour, yet another important milestone for the brand. "We believe there's no time like the present to expand the brand and produce our very first North American tour with one of our most popular and in demand show themes' 'RowsAttacks!'. I'm very excited to work with amazing partners in these cities who are known for their rich culture and historic nightlife productions." - Michael Julian, Head of North America elrow

RowsAttacks! is one of the must attend events for the modern party goer who should be prepared for the most iconic theme to date from elrow with exciting cutting-edge tech-house djs from around the globe to still be announced.

ROWSATTACKS! NORTH AMERICA TOUR

MORE INFO TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON



Miami: March 21st | Washington DC: April 4th | New York: April 18th | Chicago: May 2nd | Montreal: May 15th





