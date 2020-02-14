Advertisement

Article Pixel Feb. 14, 2020  
dvsn Share Music Video for 'A Muse'

dvsn are heating up with the unveiling of a new video for their most recent song "A Muse," the gorgeous title track on their anticipated forthcoming album A Muse In Her Feelings - set for release this spring via OVO Sound. The duo detailed recent developments and some of what to expect on the album in a recent interview in Billboard. Directed by Andrew Hamilton and shot in Toronto, the new video for "A Muse" finds a sharply dressed Daniel Daley with an elegant love interest surrounded by candles as the Nineteen85-produced scorcher soundtracks an evening of romance. Check it out now.

Photo Credit: Erica Hernandez

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



