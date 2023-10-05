deCasa Announces Solo Return With New Single 'partOfMe'

The new single will be released on October 12.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 4 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

deCasa Announces Solo Return With New Single 'partOfMe'

After a 3 year hiatus from his solo career, deCasa returns with his long-awaited single “partOfMe.” Due out October 12th, deCasa’s comeback release partOfMe represents the life changes he has endured and his tremendous growth as an artist since his beloved 2020 EP RUNAWAY. Pre-save partOfMe here.

Ricky Santiago-Cruz a.k.a deCasa is a Latinx artist from Puerto Rico now based in Austin, TX. His music is best described as Latin-infused Alternative with Hip-Hop undertones. deCasa has opened for acclaimed acts such as Mobley, Dreamgirl, Bright Light Social Hour, and Los Walters.

partOfMe is a record for anyone who has emerged victorious through times of self-doubt. deCasa explains “It’s been three years since I’ve put out any music and during that time I lost a lot of self confidence. Nothing was good enough and the possibility of actually being able to make a career out of music seemed to get farther and farther away.

However – throughout those 3 years I got to sort of recharge the bank for things to write about. I also moved out on my own which is something I had been wanting to do for a minute. While doing so I stumbled upon a lot of small things I’ve collected over the years. Memories that made me who I am and this is how the song came about.”

For deCasa, partOfMe is a special release in many ways, but one of the most important is that it is his first official release working with his little brother and prodigal drummer Diego Santiago-Cruz. deCasa says, “What’s magical about this song for me is that I get to picture my brother and I writing any time I listen to this song. This was the first time I’ve had a drummer to bounce ideas off of while writing and I have to say it makes the world of a difference.” partOfMe was recorded in Austin, TX with Brandon Daniels and mixed/mastered by YATTE.

deCasa concludes, “I just really hope people relate to the song. I want them to look at the cover, listen to the track, and think about all the little things they’ve hung onto throughout their lives that have made them who they are today.”

With his forthcoming release “partOfMe,” deCasa aims to make a statement to himself and everyone who has supported him thus far that he’s back and ready to reach his full potential.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Larkin Poe Share An Acoustic Companion EP Photo
Larkin Poe Share 'An Acoustic Companion EP'

Larkin Poe has been hailed as one of hardest working live acts on the road now, and on the heels of their epic North American tour which featured festival appearances, as well as sold-out dates alongside Blackberry Smoke, Larkin Poe are ready to kick off their biggest EU/UK headline tour to date.

2
Jordan Armstrong To Perform At City Winery NYC Photo
Jordan Armstrong To Perform At City Winery NYC

Jordan Armstrong will be performing at City Winery NYC. Come out to celebrate the best female singer-songwriters and enjoy Jordan's unique sound. Check out her most recent track 'Convenience Store' to get a sense of her music. Don't miss this opportunity to see Jordan Armstrong live!

3
Chandrika Tandon Releases New Album Ammus Treasures Photo
Chandrika Tandon Releases New Album 'Ammu's Treasures'

Featuring guest appearances by legends and world-class musicians such as Béla FleckY, Kenny Werner, Eugene Friesen, and more, the album boasts 35 tracks and 21 chants, comprising brand new family-friendly renditions of folk staples, fifties and sixties classics, and French chansons as well as traditional calming chants.

4
Video: 408 Share Video For New Single Break Up With Your Girlfriend Photo
Video: 408 Share Video For New Single 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend'

408 has released a new music video for their single 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend'. Check out the video and enjoy the catchy tune. The track was produced by Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Neck Deep) and written with Kyle Fishman (Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan) and Nick Bailey. (Machine Gun Kelly, jxdn). Watch the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Concert Film Crosses $100 Million In Advance SalesTaylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Concert Film Crosses $100 Million In Advance Sales
'Slayers: A Buffyverse Story' Premieres Exclusively on Audible October 12'Slayers: A Buffyverse Story' Premieres Exclusively on Audible October 12
Video: Karen Harding Releases Video For 'Take Me Somewhere'Video: Karen Harding Releases Video For 'Take Me Somewhere'
Emily Brooks Explores Nirvana in Captivating New Track 'State of Mind'Emily Brooks Explores Nirvana in Captivating New Track 'State of Mind'

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
SHUCKED
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING