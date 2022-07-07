Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

carobae Releases New Single 'dead ends/happy endings'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Jul. 7, 2022  
"I'm constantly analyzing the choices I've made in my life and how I ended up here," says Nashville writer/artist/producer carobae (Caroline Baker) about her introspective new single and video "dead ends/happy endings" out today.

"If I had gone down a different path, would I be happy? Is anyone ever really happy? Or are we all driving down the road hitting dead ends, in search of unobtainable happy endings?" Raw, emotional words from an indie pop artist that NYLON said "...doesn't play by the rules."

carobae struggles with life's bigger questions, feeling pressure to be something other and second guessing her choices. Ahead of the single release she posted these sentiments on Instagram, adding "I keep in touch with friends from high school with a click instead of a call, and wonder how my life would have been different if I never left home." carobae captures universal thoughts we all grapple with - feeling disconnected in this increasingly digital world.

These candid feelings set to a dynamic indie pop soundtrack have intimately connected the self-taught musician with her listeners and carobae has garnered over 40 million streams on Spotify.

She has been featured on their New Music Friday, Fresh Finds, Fresh & Chill, Indie Pop, more playlists. Apple Music featured her on their New Music Daily, New In Pop, Mellow Days, Today's Hits: International, more playlists. Amazon Music included carobae in their Breakthrough Pop, Brand New Music, Acoustic Chill, Ultra HD New Arrivals, more playlists and Tidal featured her in their Rising: Pop playlist.

carobae has released a handful of EPs starting with songs from 3am in 2019, The Longest Year: Part One in 2020 which garnered her a billboard in downtown Nashville from Spotify Editorial and The Longest Year: Part Two in 2021. Ones to Watch were "enraptured" by the unapologetic twenty-something, calling her honest artistry "an undoubtedly universal insight into modern relationships."

Alternative Press included carobae in their "40 new songs you need to hear in December," stating she "illustrates what it's like to need to run away from your problems."

Watch the new music video here:

