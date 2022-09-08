carobae Announces Debut Album 'scared to go to sleep' with Title Track Single

carobae, the moniker of Nashville writer, artist and producer, Caroline Baker, has announced her debut album scared to go to sleep, due out on November 17th via too drunk for a tuesday records / STEM.

scared to go to sleep is the indie pop singer-songwriter's unvarnished truth, with colorful and candid songs written and produced solely by carobae as well as songs co-written and co-produced with Brandon Shoop (sophie cates, Quinn XCII), Sean Kennedy (UPSAHL, Role Model, Nessa Barrett), Lauren Mandel (LØLØ, TALK, Maggie Lindemann, MOTHICA), Raziel (Siiickbrain, Poutyface, Slush Puppy) and Megan Redmond (Taylor Edwards, Charlotte Sands, Taela).

Along with the news of scared to go to sleep, carobae has shared the engaging title track "scared to go to sleep" echoing universal thoughts that keep us all up at night b/w "if i don't leave the house)."

"scared to go to sleep" is one of the first tracks carobae wrote for her debut album and offers insight on the sonic landscape of the album, with heavy guitars, drums and synths to emphasize her relatable lyrics. Singing about the overactive voice in her head, she reflects over her experiences during the past year being a product and creator online and how it has affected her mental health.

"In the past year, I've dealt with a lot of self-isolation, shame, and intrusive thoughts due to my struggles in developing a relationship with the internet. For me, writing 'scared to go to sleep' was my way of coming to terms with everything going on inside my head. When I first had the idea, I was lying in bed, wide awake in the middle of the night jotting down everything that popped into my brain that was keeping me from sleeping. In that moment, I realized I maybe didn't even want to sleep because I was so scared of facing myself once I did." - carobae

With this single and prior singles "dead ends/happy endings" and "till the day i ___" b/w "every time i close my eyes" which was included in Consequence's "Song of the Week" upon release, carobae has decided to release b-sides that complement the tone and theme of each single.

With the release of "scared to go to sleep," carobae is launching new merch items, releasing "behind the song" videos on her YouTube showing fans how she produces and writes each song, and giving fans "restless pages" designed as an activity book to be done while one is listening to the new songs. "scared to go to sleep" is a shift from carobae's relationship/heartbreak songs fans are familiar with, showing them a new kind of heartbreak sound - heartbreak from the world.

carobae first started releasing her own music in 2019 through a handful of EPs starting with songs from 3am, followed by The Longest Year: Part One in 2020 and in 2021 she dropped The Longest Year: Part Two. These early releases earned her raves from NYLON, Ones to Watch and Alternative Press.

Along the way, she's garnered over 40 MILLION streams on Spotify, who featured her on a billboard in downtown Nashville and featured her songs on numerous playlists including New Music Friday, Fresh Finds, Fresh & Chill, Indie Pop, and more. In addition, Apple Music featured her on their New Music Daily, New In Pop, Mellow Days and Today's Hits: International, Amazon Music included her in their Breakthrough Pop, Brand New Music, Acoustic Chill, Ultra HD New Arrivals and Tidal featured her in their Rising: Pop playlist.

Listen to the new single here: