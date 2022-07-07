Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
bad tuner Releases New Single 'Oxygen'

The single teases a new EP coming later this year.

Jul. 7, 2022  

Following his debut self-care EP last year, producer and DJ bad tuner teases towards a new EP coming this year back on Virgin Music's electronic imprint LG105, with fresh new single oxygen.

Known for his DIY approach that has rapidly evolved from bedroom beats to live sets alongside the likes of Bon Entendeur, Godford and TOKiMONSTA, Brooklyn-based producer bad tuner embodies live instruments and smooth production that spans the realms of house, disco, indie electronica and more.

Already gathering support for his distinct electronic sound from tastemaker stations and DJs, most recently for last year's self-care EP including Pete Tong and Danny Howard on BBC Radio 1, KCRW, ChillXM, RMC, and Ben Malone on Kiss FM, bad tuner continues to gear up the momentum that is placing him firmly on the map and proving his global appeal.

Weaving a modern touch with old-school house nostalgia inspired the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Booka Shade, Frankie Knuckles and more, bad tuner's uplifting style also caught the attention of modern dance music pioneer TOKiMONSTA. Signing bad tuner to her label Young Art Records and inviting him on the imprint's tour whilst also remixing her track Phases that swiftly became a fan favourite, the recognition marked a poignant breakthrough moment for the rising talent.

Now looking inwards, bad tuner delivers glistening synth led single oxygen. He describes the first single from the EP as "an introspective song reminiscing about a past partner and the confusion that comes with a breakup." In the essence of 2021 writing, the song started as part of a writing camp exercise in NYC with the vocals later added by a chance collaboration through TikTok.

The visuals for the project, including the retro accompanying video for oxygen, are a collaboration with LA based XKYLAR, NYC based photographer Anna Koblish and graphic designer Sabrina Kaune. An ode to classic house influences combined with dreamy vocals, the new single gives a perfect taste to his full upcoming EP. Making for a feel-good antidote, oxygen is an undeniable grooving slice of electronica for dance floors and airwaves alike.

Watch the new visualizer here:

