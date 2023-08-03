Zilched Shares Anthemic Single 'Earthly Delights'

Detroit’s eclectic-pop singer-songwriter Zilched (Chloe Drallos) will be releasing her sophomore album, Earthly Delights, next Friday, August 11 via Young Heavy Souls.

Across gothic pop slanted alt-rock twinged with elements of grunge, Zilched takes her uncompromising creative vision to new heights. The album acts as a love letter to life and its innermost complexities as Drallos explores the constant significance of love in all its forms.

Ahead of the release, today Zilched shared the final peek into the project with the single + video “Earthly Delights.” Named after the iconic Northern Renaissance triptych by Hieronymus Bosch, the synth-filled anthemic title track is a redemptive narrative taking place in three perspectival realms and one in which Zilched finds celebration amidst seclusion and suffering.

Drallos says, “‘Earthly Delights’ is about reclaiming your sacred space in romance and realizing the space you’re sharing feels very wrong. When Eden feels like purgatory.” She continues, “I was fed up with loneliness but didn’t want my solitude taken. I felt as though I needed to reclaim what I deem sacred.”

The track, paired with a kaleidoscopic music video, is a modernized take on post-punk and gothic pop music, featuring sullen vocals awash in layers of otherworldly synth. It fits comfortably alongside Zilched’s previous singles like the noise-pop ballad “Loveless” or the 80’s-inspired jangle-pop track, “The Flood.”

Zilched will also be embarking on a North American tour this month in support of the release of her album, with dates and tickets available here.

Chloe Drallos has been making music as Zilched since the summer of 2017 and, at only 23, has been established as a scion of the underground. In 2020, she released her debut album DOOMPOP, which solidified her conspicuously eclectic, genre-transcendent pop, exposing Drallos’ sound to a national audience.

Her upcoming record Earthly Delights, for which she recruited indie rock auteur Ian Ruhala (Hala) and producer/programmer Ben Collins (Minihorse), showcases her unparalleled alt-rock authenticity and stadium-sized pop sensibilities. Earthly Delights is a dazzling display of poetic lyricism as Zilched weaves an intricate tapestry of romantic imagery, metaphor, and religious allegory that softens the blow of her sometimes brutal honesty.

Poised between the lure of destruction and the promise of catharsis, the album explores the purgatorial nature of bargaining with an indecisive lover and with oneself. At its heart, Drallos’ music is an explosive, ethereal Lynchian dream sequence that embodies the notorious ethos of her hometown in Detroit.

Zilched Live Dates

Aug 19 - Detroit, MI @ El Club (album release show)

Aug 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Long Shot

Aug 23 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Aug 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Design Collective

Aug 25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Government Center

Aug 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ MoMA 2

Aug 27 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway

Aug 30 - Boston, MA @ O’Brien’s Pub

Aug 31 - Burlington, VT @ Mothership

Sept 1 - Montreal, Canada @ TBD

Sept 2 - Toronto, Canada @ The Baby G

Sept 3 - Windsor, Canada @ Craft Heads Brewing Company

Sept 4 - Hamtramck, MI @ Labor Day Fest

Photo Credit: Nyle Rosennbaum