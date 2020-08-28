Zero 7 Release First Song From New EP

Listen to "Shadows" here.

Zero 7 have shared the title track of their soon-to-be-released Shadows EP, the acclaimed British duo's first collection in more than half a decade. Shadows sees Zero 7 - Henry Binns and Sam Hardaker - teaming with renowned new singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Lou Stone for a spellbinding collaboration fusing the duo's long-standing gift for soulful songcraft, lush arrangements, and inventive production with the London-based Stone's standout vocal delivery.

The news of the EP release is heralded by today's premiere of the brilliant title track, "Shadows," available now at all DSPs and streaming services; the track is joined by an official companion video, directed by renowned graphic designer/filmmaker Julian House (whose work includes the cover to Zero 7's classic 2001 debut album, Simple Things) and streaming now via YouTube. Shadows EP will be released via Make/BMG on October 23.

"We've gone back to the future with Lou Stone," say Zero 7. "This song is a lockdown talk between lonely souls and shadows...Remote reciprocity...."

Zero 7 are of course acclaimed worldwide for their distinctive brand of emotionally evocative electronic pop, spanning four remarkable albums - including 2006's GRAMMY® Award-nominated The Garden - along with three EPs, countless remixes, and visionary collaborations with such diverse artists as Sia, José Gonzalez, and Martha Tilston, to name but a few. 'Shadows' follows a series of recent singles, including 2018's "Mono (Feat. Hidden)" and "Aurora" - the latter marking Zero 7's latest collaboration with longtime creative partner José González - and most recently, last year's "Swimmers," featuring vocals by rising UK-based singer-songwriter Jem Cooke. The duo recently unveiled an exclusive "Zero 7: The Essentials" playlist, featuring all of the aforementioned singles alongside such legendary hits as "Destiny," "In The Waiting Line," "Somersault," and much more, have also been re-issuing their back catalogue on heavy weight vinyl with exclusive bonus tracks and remixes.

