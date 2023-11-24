Zara Larsson Releases New Holiday Singles 'Memory Lane' & 'Winter Song'

Multi-platinum global pop phenomenon Zara Larsson has released “Memory Lane” and “Winter Song” off her just-announced first holiday EP, Honor The Light.

Honor The Light is set for release on December 1, 2023, via Sommer House/Epic Records. From good times to seasonal gloom, each track on the festive collection nods to a different aspect of the holiday season. The project will play a pivotal role in Zara’s upcoming holiday performances in Sweden — also titled Honor The Light — on December 8 and 9 in Stockholm and December 16 in Skellefetea. Pre-order/pre-save Honor the Light Click Here.

The new holiday project comes as Zara enjoys massive success with “On My Love,” her smash hit collaboration with David Guetta, and readies the release of her fourth studio album. Titled Venus, the LP will arrive on February 9, 2024. The Swedish songstress has also announced the details of an upcoming spring UK and European headlining tour. Dubbed The Venus Tour, tickets are on sale now. See the full itinerary below and keep an eye out for North American live shows in the new year.

The Honor The Light EP release will cap a stellar year for the Swedish hitmaker. The first single off of Venus — “Can’t Tame Her” — has already made waves with its anthemic, empowering message.

The track spent over 16 weeks in the UK Top 40, reached number 3 on iTunes, and number 1 on US Dance Radio: a run that was made all the sweeter because it’s also Larsson’s first release on her own Sommer House label, following a landmark deal with Sony and Epic Records which saw the still-just-25-year-old take control of her entire recording catalog. This summer, Zara also dropped “End of Time,” a moving depiction of a visit with her younger self—stunningly brought to life by the accompanying music video.

And two months ago, her latest single with David Guetta, “On My Love,” was crowned the highest debuting record of 2023 at Dance Radio. Just four weeks later, the song reached #1 on the chart, making it the country’s biggest dance record. Now, with this dizzying flurry of hits and plans in the works, Zara has somehow found time to make the holidays extra special with Honor the Light, a yuletide release for the ages.

Honor The Light itinerary:

12/8/23 – Stockholm, SE - Cirkus

12/9/23 – Stockholm, SE - Cirkus

12/16/23 – Skelleftea, SE - Sara Kulturhus

The Venus Tour itinerary:

2/16/24 – Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

2/17/24 – Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

2/18/24 – Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

2/21/24 – London, UK - Roundhouse

2/24/24 – Paris, FR - Le Trianon

2/25/24 – Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

2/26/24 – Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

2/28/24 – Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall

3/1/24 – Cologne, DE - Palladium

3/2/24 – Milan, IT - Fabrique

3/4/24 – Zürich, CH - Komplex 457

3/6/24 – Prague, CZ - Forum

3/7/24 – Warsaw, PL - Towar

3/8/24 – Vienna, AT - Gasometer

3/16/24 – Reykjavik, IS – Laugardalshollin

6/21/24 – Dublin, IE - Fairview Park

About Zara Larsson

"One of pop's biggest and outspoken young stars” (The Guardian), Zara Larsson provokes and pushes pop culture forward, with enlightened and energized anthems that soar and seduce all at once. With every move, she continues to quietly make history and break records: her platinum-certified 2017 full-length, So Good, notably stands out as one of the most-streamed debuts on Spotify by a female artist ever.

Zara’s growing catalogue boasts one smash after another, from “Never Forget You,” “Lush Life,” and “Ain’t My Fault” to Clean Bandit collaboration “Symphony.” Along the way, she has received awards and nominations ranging from the Swedish Grammys, BRITS and MTV EMAs to even gracing the stage of the Nobel Peace Prize. 2020’s second international album, Poster Girl, featured breakout hits like “Ruin My Life,” “Wow,” and saw Zara make further strides towards Pop’s top table.

Launched entirely in lockdown, the project nonetheless saw Zara push boundaries, performing virtually for Roblox and hosting a viral live-stream show in partnership with Ikea on International Women’s Day. In the last year or so, Zara Larsson has been unleashed back into the real world: she played a sold-out Poster Girl European arena tour, scored a hit collaboration with Alesso (“Words” was named by Billboard one of the best dance records of 2022) before returning with brand new single, “Can’t Tame Her.”

Conceived alongside close-knit friends like MNEK, MTHR, and Danja - plus choreography from Beyoncé collaborator JaQuel Knight - the track spent 16 weeks in the UK top 40 and aptly captures where Zara Larsson stands in 2023: “Can’t change her / Can’t blame her / Can’t tame her”. Recent track “End Of Time” and David Guetta collaboration “On My Love” further tease Zara Larsson’s upcoming third international album, with Larsson also confirmed to make her acting debut in Netflix’s upcoming movie A Part Of You in 2024.