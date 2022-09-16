Zaire Releases New Single 'Excuse Me'

Rising Music Artist and Producer, Zaire has just released his second single "Excuse Me" through United Masters. The New Orleans native has been steadily captivating audiences with the release of his debut single, "Better With You" which dropped earlier in July.

The 19-year old talent has been making a name for himself as not only an artist but also as a producer, as he makes all of his own beats. His creative ability has even been praised by Super-Producer Tay Keith. Zaire's unique sound has been able to cut through to mainstream audiences as his stream count has soared past 100,000 from his first-ever release.

His second single "Excuse Me" is a playful track about a boy recognizing his feelings for a girl and trying to get her attention to start a new and fresh romance. The colorful beat which is reminiscent of a 2000's R&B sound, instantly solidifies Zaire as one of the artists to watch out for this year.

Earlier today, Zaire dropped a lyric video on social media and YouTube which is gaining traction online. From his melodic and stylish flow to trendsetting beats, Zaire is making a name for himself in the music industry.

Listen to the new single here: