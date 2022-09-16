Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Zaire Releases New Single 'Excuse Me'

Zaire Releases New Single 'Excuse Me'

The track follows the release of his debut single, "Better With You" which dropped earlier in July.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  

Rising Music Artist and Producer, Zaire has just released his second single "Excuse Me" through United Masters. The New Orleans native has been steadily captivating audiences with the release of his debut single, "Better With You" which dropped earlier in July.

The 19-year old talent has been making a name for himself as not only an artist but also as a producer, as he makes all of his own beats. His creative ability has even been praised by Super-Producer Tay Keith. Zaire's unique sound has been able to cut through to mainstream audiences as his stream count has soared past 100,000 from his first-ever release.

His second single "Excuse Me" is a playful track about a boy recognizing his feelings for a girl and trying to get her attention to start a new and fresh romance. The colorful beat which is reminiscent of a 2000's R&B sound, instantly solidifies Zaire as one of the artists to watch out for this year.

Earlier today, Zaire dropped a lyric video on social media and YouTube which is gaining traction online. From his melodic and stylish flow to trendsetting beats, Zaire is making a name for himself in the music industry.

Listen to the new single here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Timothée Chalamet Reveals He Has Seven Musical Numbers in WONKATimothée Chalamet Reveals He Has Seven Musical Numbers in WONKA
September 15, 2022

Timothée Chalamet has revealed that he has seven musical numbers in the upcoming film Wonka, in which he stars as Willy Wonka. Chalamet described the film as 'joyous' and and 'sincere.' The film is a prequel to 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' and serves as an origin story for Willy Wonka.
Tovah Feldshuh to Recur in Amazon's SHELTER SeriesTovah Feldshuh to Recur in Amazon's SHELTER Series
September 15, 2022

Funny Girl star Tovah Feldshuh will recur as Bat Lady in Prime Video's new series, Shelter. The character is described as a reclusive, ghostlike figure who gives Mickey (Jaden Michael) a mysterious and disturbing piece of news. The cast also include Jaden Michael, Constance Zimmer, Adrian Greensmith, Abby Corrigan, Sage Linder, and Brian Altemus.
Andrew Barth Feldman Joins Jennifer Lawrence in NO HARD FEELINGS FilmAndrew Barth Feldman Joins Jennifer Lawrence in NO HARD FEELINGS Film
September 15, 2022

Former Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman has landed a leading role in Sony's new R-rated comedy film, No Hard Feelings. Feldman will play opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the new film directed by Gene Stupnitsky. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps.
New Folk Musical NORTHERN STAR to Release Concept AlbumNew Folk Musical NORTHERN STAR to Release Concept Album
September 15, 2022

The new musical Northern Star will receive a concept album to be released with music and lyrics by Jared Alexander and arrangements and orchestrations by Eoin Corcoran. The cast features Lorna Baxter as The Narrator, Rhian Ferrigan as The Mysterious Stranger, Feifei Xiang as the leader of the Celestials, and Jared Alexander as The Young Man.
Ash Beck's Band Silver Sonic To Release New Single 'Sister Mercy'Ash Beck's Band Silver Sonic To Release New Single 'Sister Mercy'
September 15, 2022

The band is fronted by singer/songwriter Ash Beck with lyrics that are wrapped in a well-crafted riff centric writing style, penned with great musicianship and delivered with a vivacious spirit.  It’s all about the Jet Set Lifestyle, high flying supersonic jets and the silver tone of Humbucker guitar pickups.