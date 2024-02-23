Zach Top Unveils Soul-Stirring New Track 'Use Me'

Leo33's breakout country sensation, Zach Top, continues to leave an indelible mark on the genre with the release of his latest track “Use Me.”

Co-written by Zach along with Carson Chamberlain (Billy Currington, Alan Jackson) and Tim Nichols (Keith Whitley, Tim McGraw), “Use Me” paints a poignant picture of two lonely hearts finding temporary comfort in each other's company.

Building on the success of his debut single, “Sounds Like The Radio,” which secured the No.1 most added position at country radio for two consecutive weeks, Zach Top is set to captivate audiences once again with this new heartfelt and soul-stirring track.

Rooted in the rich traditions of country music, Zach Top's authenticity and genuine storytelling shine through in “Use Me.” The track is a testament to Zach's ability to connect with his audience on an emotional level, showcasing his deep love for classic sounds while infusing a contemporary edge.

As anticipation continues to mount for the April 5th release of Zach's debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, “Use Me” serves as a compelling preview of what fans can expect from this rising star. The album, co-written entirely by Zach, is a labor of love that celebrates the timeless spirit of country music. Renowned producer Carson Chamberlain collaborated with Zach as the sole producer on the project, ensuring a seamless blend of classic and modern influences.

Zach's rise in the country scene continues to garner notoriety with endorsements from artists such as Jake Owen, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Miranda Lambert and more. Zach just announced that he will play a special album release show at Nashville's historic Exit/In on Thursday, April 4. Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10am CT on Tuesday, February 27. Fans can purchase tickets HERE.

Additionally, Zach is set to join CMA Award Winners Brothers Osborne, Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley on their respective 2024 tours. For a full list of tour dates, news and more please visit www.zachtop.com.