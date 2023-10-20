Zach Russell Reexamines the Idea of Heaven on New Single 'Milk & Honey'

“I have been searching for something I couldn't define my entire life,” says songwriter Zach Russell about the inspiration behind his new single “Milk & Honey,” the latest from his upcoming album Where The Flowers Meet The Dew—out December 1st via Thirty Tigers.

“I often think of the characters of the Bible who are asked to give up things in exchange for eternal life, Heaven, if you will.” With a lazy 6/8 groove, accented by R&B guitar jabs, Russell eases into the song's first verse: “There's a land of milk and honey where a man don't need no money / But a ticket there costs everything you own.”

“But what is Heaven? What is eternal life?” he remembers asking. “A younger Baptist version of me thought of this as a place in the sky after death. Nowadays I think of it as more of a state of being. Is this what I've been searching for? And if it is, how do I get there?” For the whole of “Milk & Honey,” Russell poetically wrestles with these bigger-than-life ponderings in his honest, country-leaning style that continues to draw fans around each new turn. But never does the content get too heavy or contemplative. Russell uses lyrical lightheartedness and laid-back instrumentation to ponder his point with a singalong-fit refrain: “Hot damn, Jesus Christ / I want to know just what it's like in Heaven.”

On Wednesday, Holler. premiered Russell's “Milk & Honey” writing, “‘Milk & Honey' is an existential back-and-forth set to a laid back and deceptively simple slice of soulful country folk, full of homespun wisdom and unaffected philosophies.'” Fans can watch the official visualizer video today at this link, stream or purchase the new single here, and pre-order or pre-save Where The Flowers Meet The Dew ahead of its December release right here. Don't forget to check out Russell's previously released single “Born Again” at this link.

Russell's final performance of the year will take place at The Basement in Nashville, Tennessee on December 3rd. To purchase tickets or watch for future dates, please visit zachrussellmusic.com/tour.

More About Where The Flowers Meet The Dew: Once again joining forces with up-and-coming producer Kyle Crownover (Adeem the Artist), this ten-song effort never takes its foot off the gas pedal. Dominant themes of wrestling with mortality, pondering reincarnation, and finding that ever-elusive feeling of contentment in this life weave gracefully through. The first half of the record is filled with traditional waltzes (“I Thought I Was the Trees”, “Take Me Back to Tennessee”), haunting electric folk (“What You Want Comes to You”), and 60's R&B style (“Milk & Honey”) cuts. Its deep, mellow, and the lyrics are contemplative. It draws you in while not letting the listener get too comfortable.

Beginning with the aforementioned rip-roaring lead single, the back half of the record brings with it an altogether different vibe. Greasy, distorted guitar licks pepper the back half of Where the Flowers Meet the Dew. “Playing House” fully displays his creative dexterity, and would be right at home on a post-grunge rock radio station, circa 1998, sandwiched between Matchbox 20 and Third Eye Blind numbers. Later, on “Nothin' to Haul”, he boldly calls out the posers and wannabes that fill the Nashville scene.