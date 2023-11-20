Zach Bryan Wins 4 Billboard Music Awards

Bryan recently collected 3 nominations at the 2024 GRAMMY® Awards.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

Zach Bryan Wins 4 Billboard Music Awards

Last night, singer, songwriter, and producer Zach Bryan took home 4 honors at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. He received “Top New Artist” and “Top Rock Artist” in addition to garnering “Top Rock Song” for “Something in the Orange” and “Top Rock Album” for American Heartbreak.

Bryan recently collected 3 nominations at the 2024 GRAMMY® Awards. Categories include “Best Country Album” for Zach Bryan in addition to “Best County Song” and “Best Country Duo/Group Performance” for “I Remember Everything” (feat. Kacey Musgraves).

Meanwhile, his chart-topping self-titled album, Zach Bryan, has impressively occupied a spot in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 for eleven consecutive weeks and counting. It is available on vinyl, CD, and at all streaming platforms now. Presenting his most cohesive body of work, Bryan notably produced the record himself. 

Also available now is his Boys Of Faith EP, which boasts collaborations with Bon Iver and Noah Kahan. Click HERE to stream Boys Of Faith.

Bryan has also now accrued a total of 17 RIAA Gold & Platinum single and album career certifications to date. Moreover, his recent #1 hit single "I Remember Everything," a duet with Kacey Musgraves, has just also achieved Platinum certification in Canada. 

Due to demand for tickets, Bryan has recently announced additional dates and supporting acts for The Quittin Time 2024 Tour. The massive ten-month trek now includes The War And Treaty and Mt. Joy in the already impressive list of support acts such as Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, The Middle East, Matt Maeson, SunDown47, and Levi Turner.  Click HERE for the 2024 tour ticket details.

Photo Credit: Trevor Pavlik



