Zach Bryan Releases Long Awaited Album 'American Heartbreak'

Singer/songwriter Zach Bryan releases his long-anticipated album American Heartbreak today, via Warner Records.

The Oklahoma born and bred country star has been teasing songs from the album for the past several months, each rising higher on social platforms, YouTube, various Billboard charts, and Spotify playlists - all culminating with Bryan's ascent to the #1 position on Billboard's prestigious Country Songwriter Chart.

On the story behind American Heartbreak, Bryan shares, "I would say true love of anything is supposed to rip your heart out and put it back together all in the same go round. This album to me is all the trials we face day-in and day out and I wrote all the stories on it hoping someone, somewhere might relate or some kid might pick up an instrument and replicate it in an effort to be an artist."

He further explained, "Some songs are sad, some are happy, some are hopeful, and some are hopeless, all of them mean something different to me and I pray they mean something to someone else. American Heartbreak is my effort at trying to explain what being a 26-year-old man in America is like. There's love, loss, revelry, resentment, and forgiveness all wrapped into one piece of work. Thank you, guys, for listening, always."

The release of American Heartbreak follows Bryan's milestone of surpassing 1 billion global streams. As previously reported, his recent single "Something in the Orange" peaked at #11 on the Billboard Hot Country charts and was #18 global streaming track overall. The track has amassed over 34.4 million streams to date.

Each of the tracks released to date - "Something In The Orange," "Highway Boys," "Late July," "Open The Gate," and "From Austin," have become fan-favorite audience sing-alongs during his spirited live shows. "From Austin" claimed #1 Country Song on Apple Music, debuted at #4 on Spotify's Global Country chart, along with making a spectacular first day impression at #38 Overall Song on Spotify US Top 200, and #63 Overall Song on Apple US.

The track was added to numerous flagship streaming playlists on Spotify (All About Country, Hot Country, and Just Good Music); Apple Music (Today's Country, Country Risers, and Future Hits); and Amazon Music (Fresh Country). On the strength of its deeply personal story, the track has garnered over 37 million global streams.

Song for song, each heartfelt composition encapsulates what makes Bryan's music so special: a hard-earned authenticity and innate gift for moving songwriting. With American Heartbreak being his first official studio recorded and produced body of work, the album is sure make a cultural impact to an ardent audience of true believers purely based on the universal appeal of the songs and Bryan's magnetic live shows.

His recent blistering debut set at Stagecoach Festival was the most talked about event of the weekend and left an indelible impression that will challenge perceptions of modern country music. To date, every show of his first extensive US tour has found him connecting with fans in a Springsteen-esqe communal experience thanks to music and attitude that is simple, undiluted, genuine, and captivating.

2022 Tour Dates

# Co-headline with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

* with Charles Wesley Godwin

@ support for Luke Combs

! support for Willie Nelson

May 20 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

@ May 21 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

May 25 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's

May 26 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's

! May 28 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheatre

! May 29 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheatre

# Jun 02 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center

@ Jun 04 - Seattle, WA - - Lumen Field

Jun 05 - Spokane. WA - Riverfront Park Pavilion

* Jun 16 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center

Jun 19 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

# Jun 21 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

# Jun 22 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

Jun 25 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

Jul 09 - Pasadena, CA - Palomino Festival

Jul 15 - Canby, OR - - Wild Hare Music Festival

Jul 17 - Whitefish, MT - Under The Big Sky Music & Arts Festival

Jul 22 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jul 23 - Columbus, OH - Buckeye Country Superfest

Jul 25 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Jul 28 - Chicago, IL - - Lollapalooza

Jul 29 - Fort Smith, AR - Peacemaker Music & Arts Festival

@ Jul 30 - Atlanta, GA - - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug 04 - Chicago, IL - - Windy City Smoke Out Festival

Aug 12 - Gilford, NH - - Band of NH Pavilion / Outlaw Music Festival

Aug 13 - Bethel, NY - - Bethel Woods Center / Outlaw Music Festival

Aug 14 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater / Outlaw Music Festival

Aug 18 - Lewisburg, WV - State Fair of West Virginia

Aug 20 - Alexandria, LA - Bulls, Bands, Barrels

Sep 02 - Weston, CO - Caveman Music Festival at Monument Lake Resort

Sep 03 - Snowmass Village, CO JAS Experience

Sep 10 - Chattanooga, TN - Moon River Festival

Sep 16 - Prior, OK - - Born & Raised Festival

Sep 17 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion / Outlaw Music Festival

Sep 23 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion / Outlaw Music Festival

Sep 24 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound On Sound Festival

Oct 07 - Austin, TX - - Austin City Limits Festival