Zach Bryan Releases 'Boys of Faith' EP Featuring Collaborations With Noah Kahan & Bon Iver

Bryan and his band have concluded their sold-out 2023 Burn Burn Burn Tour, yet a few dates remain while prepping for The Quittin Time 2024 Tour.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 1 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 2 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 4 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'

Zach Bryan Releases 'Boys of Faith' EP Featuring Collaborations With Noah Kahan & Bon Iver

Singer, songwriter, and producer Zach Bryan releases a brand new 5-song EP titled Boys Of Faith via Warner Records, featuring collaborations with Noah Kahan and Bon Iver. 

Boys Of Faith arrives only a matter of weeks after the Grammy-nominated artist's critically acclaimed self-titled, self-written and produced album, which entered the Billboard 200 chart at #1 and simultaneously topped Billboard’s Country, Rock & Alternative, Americana/Folk, and Rock album charts.

Once again written and produced by Bryan, Boys Of Faith kicks off with “Nine Ball” followed by “Sarah’s Place” featuring Noah Kahan. "We always knew you were the better half of our good times," they harmonize on the rollicking track. "Those backyard lights don't shine as bright without your face."

Also included on the EP is the previously unreleased fan favorite “Deep Satin,” the only track co-produced along with Eddie Spear, with whom Bryan worked on American Heartbreak.  The title track, a duet with Bon Iver, is particularly notable due to the pair's creative chemistry. “But you stuck around when I was down,” they sing over sparse guitar, drums, and piano, "and I’ll owe you all my days." The EP concludes with the emotionally unfiltered “Pain, Sweet, Pain.”

Boys Of Faith arrives in the wake of Zach Bryan, released on August 25, which immediately impacted charts around the world, including #1 in the US and Canada, #2 in Australia and Ireland, #4 in New Zealand, and #5 in Australia. Additionally, “I Remember Everything” featuring Kacey Musgraves topped the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, Hot Rock Songs, and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts at once, making chart history by being the first song ever to do so.

As previously mentioned, Bryan and his band have concluded their sold-out 2023 Burn Burn Burn Tour, yet a few dates remain while prepping for The Quittin Time 2024 Tour. The massive live trek kicks off in Chicago at the United Center on March 6 and 7, before visiting major stadiums and arenas all over the U.S. and Canada.

Support acts include Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, Matt Maeson, Levi Turner, as well as the newly reformed Australian favorites The Middle East. The Quittin Time 2024 Tour will be Bryan's most ambitious set of live shows to date. Click HERE for the 2024 tour ticket details.

Listen to Zach Bryan's new EP here:

Remaining 2023 Show dates:

Sep 24 - Franklin, TN -      Pilgrimage Music Festival (w/ Lumineers)

Oct 07 -  Opelika, Al -        Auburn Rodeo

Oct 20 -  Fort Worth, TX -  Gordy’s HWY 30 Music Fest Texas Edition

Oct 21 -  College Station, TX     At the Station Festival

Dec 30 - San Diego, CA -  Wild Horses Festival

Photo courtesy of Bryan family archives: grandmother, father, and uncles



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The Complete Unknowns Celebrate The Music Of Bob Dylan At Bay Street Theater! Photo
The Complete Unknowns Celebrate The Music Of Bob Dylan At Bay Street Theater!

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the return of THE COMPLETE UNKNOWNS to the stage on Friday, October 20.

2
Barbara Morrisons Final Blues Album Released Photo
Barbara Morrison's Final Blues Album Released

Legendary Jazz and Blues singer Barbara Morrison’s final album titled BLUES MAMA! is released into all online streaming stores. The long time Los Angeles resident died March 16, 2022 while working on this album recording with Producer David Longoria and an all-star blues ensemble The Legacy.

3
NF Announces Second Leg of Hope Tour Launching In February 2024 Photo
NF Announces Second Leg of Hope Tour Launching In February 2024

Chart-topping, multi-Platinum rapper/producer NF announced the second leg of the HOPE TOUR, spanning the U.S. and Australia/New Zealand, and produced by Live Nation. The tour begins at HBF Stadium in Perth on February 2, 2024 – the first of five Australian shows – and visits Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on February 11.

4
Ashley Paul Collaborates With UK Boys Band, Ritchie Neville And Liam Keegan On Latest Sing Photo
Ashley Paul Collaborates With UK Boys Band, Ritchie Neville And Liam Keegan On Latest Single 'Bingo Baby'

Get ready for the anticipated collaboration between singer-songwriter Ashley Paul and UK Boys Band members Ritchie Neville and Liam Keegan. Their infectious new single 'Bingo Baby' is set to be released on October 1st. Don't miss out on this dance track that combines Ashley Paul's unique musical style with catchy rhythms and relatable lyrics.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This JanuaryMEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January
Only Fire & Brooke Candy Unite For 'fmuatw' RemixOnly Fire & Brooke Candy Unite For 'fmuatw' Remix
SOCCER MOMMY Releases 'Karaoke Night' EP, Covers Songs by Taylor Swift, Pavement & MoreSOCCER MOMMY Releases 'Karaoke Night' EP, Covers Songs by Taylor Swift, Pavement & More
HERE LIES LOVE to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Next WeekHERE LIES LOVE to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Next Week

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
ALADDIN