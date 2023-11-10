Zach Bryan Nominated for 3 Grammy Awards

Singer, songwriter, and producer Zach Bryan garnered 3 nominations for the 2024 GRAMMY® Awards.

Zach Bryan Grammy Nominations

His smash hit single “I Remember Everything” (feat. Kacey Musgraves) has received nominations for “Best Country Song” and “Best Country Duo/Group Performance.” Additionally, his acclaimed chart-topping album Zach Bryan earned a nod for “Best Country Album.”

Meanwhile, his chart-topping self-titled, self-produced album, Zach Bryan, has impressively occupied a spot in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 for ten consecutive weeks and counting, after debuting at #1. It is available on vinyl, CD, and at all streaming platforms now. Click HERE to stream Zach Bryan.

Not to mention, he recently unveiled the Boys Of Faith EP, which boasts collaborations with Bon Iver and Noah Kahan. Click HERE to stream Boys Of Faith.

Bryan has also now accrued a total of 17 RIAA Gold & Platinum single and album career certifications to date. Moreover, his recent #1 hit single "I Remember Everything," a duet with Kacey Musgraves, has just achieved Platinum certification in Canada.

Due to demand for tickets, Bryan has recently announced additional dates and supporting acts for The Quittin Time 2024 Tour. The massive ten-month trek now includes The War And Treaty and Mt. Joy in the already impressive list of support acts such as Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, The Middle East, Matt Maeson, SunDown47, and Levi Turner. Click HERE for the 2024 tour ticket details.

Photo Credit: Trevor Pavlik