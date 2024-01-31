Zacari Entrances On New Single 'Ocean'

Gearing up for the release of his debut album, experimental artist Zacari – the entrancing voice behind the hit single "LOVE." with Kendrick Lamar and esteemed songwriter whose written for the likes of VIC MENSA, M.I.A., Denzel Curry, Kembe X, and more – shares the melodic new song “Ocean” available to stream now on all digital platforms via Top Dawg Entertainment/The Orchard.

Co-produced by Pharaoh Vice (Don Toliver, Gunna, Juice WRLD) and KND (Drake, LAYLA, Olson), the track marks the latest off Zacari's upcoming album dropping soon. The full-length project highlights his extraordinary songwriting talents allowing his vocal mastery to take center stage. Genre-bending new track “Ocean” follows on from previously released album singles “Reverse” featuring GRAMMY Award-winning artist/producer James Fauntleroy and “Ave Maria” alongside prolific hip/hop artist and producer Ty Dolla $ign.

About Zacari

Zacari Pacaldo, known professionally as Zacari, is an experimental artist who has pushed the boundaries of contemporary R&B and soul with his distinctive sound and unique vocal style. Born and raised in Bakersfield, California, the singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist burst onto the music scene via his affiliation with Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), a prominent record label known for its roster of exceptional artists.

In 2017, Zacari gained significant attention for his standout feature on Kendrick Lamar's hit song "LOVE." off the rapper's Pulitzer Prize-winning album "DAMN." His soulful vocals and emotive delivery captivated listeners, earning him widespread recognition.

Since then, Zacari – also referred to as “the lone wolf” – has continued to make waves with his own solo releases, showcasing his versatility and personal approach to music. He also released collaborations with Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad, and Blxst and penned songs for the likes of VIC MENSA, M.I.A., Denzel Curry, Kembe X, and more.

With tracks like "Don't Trip" and "Midas Touch," Zacari has demonstrated his ability to blend genres, incorporating elements of R&B, soul, hip-hop, and even electronic music into his unique sonic palette. His music often explores themes of love, vulnerability, and self-discovery, delivering introspective and thought-provoking lyrics. As an independent artist, Zacari's artistic evolution and willingness to take risks have solidified his status as an exciting and innovative force in the music industry. Zacari's upcoming album dives into personal experiences while he submerges himself in the creativity of nature for inspiration.

Listen to new single “Ocean” available to stream on all platforms via Top Dawg Ent./The Orchard.

PHOTO CREDIT: JOHN JAY