ZHU Unveils New Single 'Thrill Again' Feat. Upsahl

GRAMMY-nominated artist ZHU shared “Thrill Again” feat. UPSAHL – the first single from his forthcoming album, GRACE, which will be released on March 15 via Astralwerks.

The two distinctive vocalists reflect on where chasing thrills has taken them on the striking track, which ZHU produced. The song interpolates the iconic George Michael hit “Careless Whisper,” with UPSAHL singing, “I don't ever want to dance again, till my body hurts, I wanna feel the thrill again…”

“We have officially entered the era of GRACE,” said ZHU. “I am continuously exploring new sounds and I am excited to share ‘Thrill Again' as the first single.”

Last night, ZHU celebrated the Lunar New Year and the release of “Thrill Again” with a special show at Gin Ling Way in Los Angeles' Chinatown. UPSAHL made a surprise appearance to perform the new single with ZHU. He recorded most of GRACE in his hometown of San Francisco at historic Grace Cathedral. Available for pre-order HERE, GRACE also includes “Revelations” with Devault and BabyJake, “Changes” and “Take My Soul” with Devault.

ZHU will resume the GRACE tour this spring with a series of festival performances that includes Lollapalooza in Latin America and Creamfields Hong Kong. Further details are available HERE. He previewed songs from his new album during the 2023 leg of the tour, which included three sold-out shows on each coast – the Hollywood Palladium in Southern California and Brooklyn Mirage in New York – and a three-show San Francisco weekender.

DJ LIFE MAG said, “There aren't many artists quite like ZHU…His artistry shines through in everything he does – and everything he touches seemingly just works.” View “ZHU: Red Rocks Live in VR,” available exclusively on Meta Quest Oculus Experience, HERE The episode is from the new immersive concert series produced by Dorsey Pictures for Meta.

ZHU's reimagining of Survivor's 1982 No. 1 hit “Eye of the Tiger” is the first song to be unveiled from the soundtrack for The Tiger's Apprentice. Listen HERE. The film debuted on Paramount+ on February 2 with the full soundtrack releasing today via 88rising. ZHU goes for a spin in Honda's new ad for the 2024 Prologue. The spot is soundtracked by “Electrify Me,” a track from his debut album, GENERATIONWHY.

Hailed as “a musical force to be reckoned with” by NYLON, UPSAHL just wrapped up a sold-out arena tour of Australia and New Zealand with Melanie Martinez. She'll join Madison Beer on a series of U.S. dates this spring. Her recent EP Sagittarius includes “Toast,” which she co-wrote with Tove Lo, “Into My Body” and “Antsy.” Listen HERE.

ZHU – TOUR DATES

3.15-17 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile

3.15-17 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina

3.21-24 - Bogotá, Colombia - Estéreo Picnic

3.22-24 - São Paulo, Brasil - Lollapalooza Brasil

4.13-14 - Hong Kong - - Creamfields Hong Kong

UPSAHL – TOUR DATES – WITH MADISON BEER

5.20 - Atlanta, GA - - Tabernacle

5.22 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

5.23 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

5.28 - Austin, TX - - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

5.29 - Dallas, TX - - South Side Ballroom

5.31 - Phoenix, AZ - - The Van Buren

6. 2 - Denver, CO - - Fillmore Auditorium

6. 5 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

6. 8 - Seattle, WA - - Moore Theatre

6. 9 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

6. 11 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

6. 12 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

6. 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

About ZHU

Over the years, ZHU has earned acclaim for his forward-looking vision, beginning with his debut EP, THE NIGHTDAY, which included the GRAMMY-nominated hit “Faded.” His full-length debut, GENERATIONWHY, topped Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums chart and landed on the Billboard 200, and he's had dozens of tracks hit the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. Billboard named DREAMLAND 2021 as one of the “50 Best Albums of 2021 So Far” upon its release. Musical Chairs Mixtape (Vol. 1) followed in 2022, dropping just before ZHU's headlining set at Lollapalooza. GRACE, his fourth studio album, will be released March 15, 2024.

NIGHTDAY by ZHU, the showroom for the fashion line he designed in collaboration with Emmy Slattery, is now open at the California Market Center in downtown Los Angeles. Billboard said, “It's an accomplishment for an artist to partner with a swanky fashion house, yet a next-level achievement is unlocked by designing a collection one's self, from inspiration to garment.” He's earned partnerships with like-minded brands including Luminosity and Leica. But all of this success has never been the point – ZHU just wants to head to the dancefloor and dream up better worlds.

About UPSAHL

Early in her career, UPSAHL released songs that gained much-deserved recognition throughout the Phoenix music scene. As a graduate of the Arizona School for the Arts, she went on to ignite a groundswell of fan adoration and tastemaker praise with indie alternative gems like “Can You Hear Me Now” and “Drugs.” 2020 was a standout year when UPSAHL released her second EP Young Life Crisis, which Billboard crowned as one of the Top 25 Pop albums of the year.

UPSAHL undertook her first co-write on “Good in Bed'' for Dua Lipa's GRAMMY Award-winning blockbuster, Future Nostalgia. She's since lent her pen to the likes of Dove Cameron, Madison Beer, GAYLE, Mike Shinoda, Alan Walker, Anne-Marie, Little Mix and Renee Rapp.

In the fall of 2021, UPSAHL released her debut album, Lady Jesus, anointing the singer as one of People Magazine's “Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark in 2022” and “a musical force to be reckoned with” (Nylon). It was followed by the powerful statement-making “Monica Lewinsky,” a feminist anthem, in addition to “Antsy” and “Into My Body” off her star-sign inspired EP Sagittarius.

On her debut headline tour, UPSAHL sold out venues across the US, and then continued on an expansive international tour, which included Australia, the UK and Europe. Her high-octane performance style has also earned her spots on major festival lineups, including Lollapalooza, Rock en Seine, Reading and Leeds, and tour support for acts including Melanie Martinez, Tove Lo, FLETCHERr, Yungblud, PVRIS and K.Flay.