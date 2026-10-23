ZHU Feat. HNTR Release CALL ME BABY (SAY MY NAME)

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Electronic music artist ZHU has released a new single, 'CALL ME BABY (SAY MY NAME)' feat. HNTR, following his latest full-length album BLACK MIDAS. The song combines ZHU and HNTR's individual strengths, respectively in melodic house and dark techno production, resulting in a dynamic, sultry track for the dancefloor.

Listen to 'CALL ME BABY (SAY MY NAME)' here.

'CALL ME BABY (SAY MY NAME)' serves as a follow up to ZHU and HNTR's collaboration on 'Faded (Blacklizt Version),' which landed them a #1 on the Beatport best selling techno tracks chart in 2025. ZHU & HNTR will release 'CALL ME BABY (SAY MY NAME) [EXTENDED]' as a Beatport exclusive.

'I [have] been back in the clubs this year on my blacklizt mode. It was great to link with HNTR to make this club heater,' shares ZHU.

'Been a fan of ZHU since his first record. Really cool to work with him on original after having a massive remix of his most iconic track,' reflects HNTR on working with ZHU. 'Excited to see what's next.'

In March 2026, ZHU first debuted the track at Ultra Miami, sparking an immediate wave of fan reactions and ID requests. The song remained a staple in his sets creating highlight moments at shows including Tomorrowland, Pacha NYC, Space Miami, Navy Pier Chicago, Vaiven Festival Mexico, and more. ZHU x HNTR brought 'CALL ME BABY (SAY MY NAME)' to life by giving fans a phone number which played back the song and allowed fans to reach them directly. They received thousands of texts and voicemails which were shared on social media. They celebrated their new collab with a Toronto pop-up at Coda, HNTR's home town, which sold out in seconds. ZHU will continue to support the track during Austin F1 weekend with shows at Concourse on 10/23 (sold out) & 10/25.

ZHU (Steven Zhu) is one of a handful of performers and songwriters in the genre who continue to push boundaries in many forms of art beyond club and music festival culture. Creating concepts and atmospheric experiences for fans, both sonically and in real life, ZHU relentlessly demonstrates a fearless pursuit to evolve today's music through his artistic vision. It's techno as an attitude.

About ZHU

ZHU first made his presence known to the world with his 2014 single 'Faded' which was nominated for Best Dance Recording at the 2015 GRAMMY Awards. Though many know ZHU as a producer and DJ, he's much more than that: he's also a singer, performer, instrumentalist, and, importantly, a songwriter and filmmaker, two facets he delved into for his previous project, 2024's album and film GRACE. He stamped his spot with his genre-blurring 2016 debut, GENERATIONWHY and continued to evolve with subsequent projects like RINGOS DESERT (2018), DREAMLAND 2021 (2021), Musical Chairs Mixtape (Vol. 1) (2022) and Grace (2024). ZHU's new album BLACK MIDAS is out now.

About HNTR

HNTR is a multi-award winning producer and DJ shaping the underground with a sound that's dark, playful, and unapologetically heavy-hitting, blending rap, techno, and house. His 2025 remix of Cloonee's 'Stephanie' became a global hit, racking up 65M+ streams and 100M+ TikTok views and becoming the No.1 selling remix of the year on Beatport. It was part of a run of seven consecutive Beatport No.1s that took him to #46 in 1001 Tracklists' Top 101 producers. In 2026 he launched a residency at Wynn Las Vegas, released 'Holla At A Player' featuring Juicy J and 'Short Stop' with Matt Sassari on Layton Giordani's Mad Minds, and toured on 5 continents. With 2M+ monthly Spotify listeners, a gold record in Australia, and releases on Experts Only, Drumcode and Hellbent, HNTR isn't just having a moment, he's building a whole new sound.

Photo Credit: Jack Alexander & Stephen Kazumi; Elle Marie











Photo Credit: Jack Alexander & Stephen Kazumi; Elle Marie

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