Yuzima Philip Exposes Publications For Enabling Kanye West On 'Gun Hill Projectz'

Most of Yuzima Philip's new album “Gun Hill Projectz” is focused on the passing of his mother last year, But one song is aimed straight at what Yuzima calls the complicit media structure that encourages Kanye West.

Kanye's support for Donald Trump and his fascist movement is well documented, including the time when, to deflect for his support of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Donald Trump pulled out Kanye West to gaslight racism charges.

For his transgression, Kanye West was canceled, yet publications like Rollingstone violated this by continuing to publicize him as if nothing happened. Yuzima, a longtime Trump critic and self-professed anti-fascist, decided to write a song about it. The song's final version, “Disinformation," is on his album ”Gun Hill Projectz." The song excoriates media companies for their complicity.

Yuzima Philip's new albums “Gun Hill Projectz” and “2” are out now. He has also released a Christmas cover, “It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

Listen here: