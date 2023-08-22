Yung Mae's Debut Single 'Whoop Whoop' Now Available Worldwide

Mickey Faerch (AKA Yung Mae) has just dropped her debut single "Whoop Whoop" on all digital platforms worldwide. Yung Mae is no stranger to the entertainment spotlight, as she is an accomplished actor with over 90 credits to her name (including American Horror Story), and she is the mother of Horror ICON Daeg Faerch (GreatDaeg in the world of music) who played young Michael Myers in the Rob Zombie "Halloween" remake in 2007.

She performed internationally as a burlesque dancer known as Mickey Mae-The Little Mermaid for 20 years, before owning a tattoo shop in Guam. Never resting on her laurels, she then got 2 AA and 2 BA degrees from San Diego State University where she was trilingual Phi Theta Kappa. She and her son Daeg Faerch (Euphoria, The Accountant, Hancock, American Horror Story) ventured into acting over 20 years ago and they have both made a huge splash in the world of tv/film.

Yung Mae was featured in the GreatDaeg music video "Not My Problem" loved by horror fans and Juggalo's around the world.

Yung Mae's influences include Insane Clown Posse, Rico Nasty, PitBull, Megan Thee Stallion and GreatDaeg.

"Whoop Whoop" was produced by DNMRKBOOM (Daeg Faerch's producer moniker) and the video is an ItsADaneProduction (Daeg Faerch's film production company).

Mickey Faerch recently wrote the feature film "VAMPYR SØN " about Viking vampires, music, family and recovery, and would like to get it produced in the near future.

