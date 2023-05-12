Youngboy Never Broke Again Drops Mixtape 'Riche$t Opp'

YoungBoy Never Broke Again made history last month by becoming the first artist - of all genres - to tally 100 career Hot 100 hits.

GRAMMY® Award-nominated Louisiana rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again drops his mixtape RICHE$T OPP via Never Broke Again / Motown Records. YoungBoy Never Broke Again made history last month by becoming the first artist - of all genres - to tally 100 career Hot 100 hits. He is 23.

With more than 30 billion total streams and 109 RIAA-certified releases including three platinum or double platinum albums, NBA YoungBoy is one of the most listened to artists in the world, and his April release of Don't Try This At Home marked his 6th full-length studio album to add to his canon.

The album reached #1 on US Apple Music and #1 on Top R&B and HipHop charts. It is YoungBoy's 14th US top-10 album. YoungBoy is the third most-streamed artist in the United States last year (according to Luminate), behind Drake and Taylor Swift.

Also in 2023, YoungBoy Never Broke Again was voted as The People's Champ by readers for the XXL Awards. The Source cited him among the "Top 5 Hip-Hop Artists of 2022," going on to call him "one of the most prolific rappers on the planet."

OkayPlayer declared, "There's a YB song for every possible mood you can be in." NPR put it best, "YoungBoy seems to have the upload button held down: He's prolific but consistent, always active and always online, rolling out content at the algorithm's desired pace."

About NBA YoungBoy

Delivering an unmatched output in terms of volume and quality, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has quietly infiltrated every corner of the culture at a relentless pace without comparison. He rose out of darkness in Baton Rouge, LA and into his own light as an icon for his generation.

To date, he has reeled in over 12 billion streams and counting. Earning dozens of gold, platinum, and multiplatinum certifications, he has consistently crushed the charts with eight Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 and four #1 debuts on the respective chart, including the platinum AI YoungBoy 2 [2019], gold 38 Baby 2[2020], platinum Top [2020], and Sincerely, Kentrell [2021].

Most recently, The Last Slimeto went gold and bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200. He averages over 16 million monthly listeners on Spotify as one of the Top 350 most listened to artist on Spotify. He stands also out as one of the most influential, impactful, and inimitable artists in the world, and he's about to change the game once again.

This is just the beginning for YoungBoy Never Broke Again's biggest, boldest, and best era on Motown, beginning with a statement on the 2023 LP, I Rest My Case, and coming in hard with another message on Don't Try This At Home.



