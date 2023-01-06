Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Presents New Album 'I Rest My Case'

The 19-track collection finds him firing on all cylinders.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Beginning 2023 and another chapter with a bang, history-making GRAMMY® Award-nominated Louisiana-bred rapper and one of the most-listened to artists in the world YoungBoy Never Broke Again uncovers his mega-anticipated new album, I Rest My Case, today! It notably marks his official debut release under his own Never Broke Again, LLC and Motown Records.

The 19-track collection finds him firing on all cylinders. To celebrate its arrival, he just unleashed the music video for the new single "BLACK." Over guttural bass and pulsating video game-style keys, he masterfully wields his off-kilter signature flow, dipping in and out of incisive verses and an infectious chant. The accompanying visual translates this energy to the screen in kinetic fashion with one captivating vignette after another.

Elsewhere, "GROOVY" lives up to its title with a wavy beat and melodic keys as he promises, "Ain't never met a slime like this before." Skits like "TOP GIRL" stitch the project together with proclamations such as, "Everyone else love to hate on him, they hoes," while "I LOVE YB" reflects the passion for this icon throughout the culture.

Further taking over the game, YoungBoy Never Broke Again just launched his own podcast, YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN RADIO SHOW, on Amazon. Available via Amazon Amp, it has already featured high-profile guests, including Rich the Kid, Blueface, and more.

Recently proclaimed "one of music's top acts" by Billboard, his presence remains inescapable. The Source cited him among the "Top 5 Hip-Hop Artists of 2022," going on to call him "one of the most prolific rappers on the planet." OkayPlayer declared, "There's a YB song for every possible mood you can be in." NPR put it best, "YoungBoy seems to have the upload button held down: He's prolific but consistent, always active and always online, rolling out content at the algorithm's desired pace."

However, it's just the beginning of his domination in 2023. I Rest My Case marks the next mega era of YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Watch the new music video here:



