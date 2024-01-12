Young Franco Collaborates With S1mba on New Single 'Hita'

Young Franco is back, landing another superstar name to enter his funk laden universally adored production. This time he taps Zimbabwean-born, British vocalist S1mba for his new single, HITA, another dose of festival dance floor filling goodness.

A perfect melting pot of both respective artists' sounds, Franco gorgeously brings together his trademark synth leads and bass riffs into the S1mba's world of bouncy Afro-fusion and UK hip-hop. While global by nature and structure, despite the geographical distance in where the two artists were born and raised, their pairing is a match made in heaven, leaving both artists in a space where their capabilities are expanded.

The track lands alongside a music video, to which Young Franco says “I've been wanting to work with Raghav Rampal after collaborating on the A-League clip with Tkay Maidza and Nerve. I found out S1mba was flying into Sydney so we scrambled to get the dream team together for this shoot. It was fantastic working with Rag because he was able to make my vision come to life and elevate it to a higher level. It was really great taking S1mba to these historic and nostalgic locations for myself and felt like a best of Wes Anderson highlights of Sydney”

2023 has been a pivotal year for Young Franco, releasing three fan favourite singles and collaborating with the likes of Leyla Blue, JaFunk, Pell, MXXWLL and Franc Moody. While amassing over 180 million streams, Young Franco has also featured on major festivals across the globe over the last few years including Splendour In The Grass, Lollapalooza, Listen Out, Lost Paradise and Falls Festival to name a few. In that time he's also soundtracked the new-look Australian Football League, and has received global sync's for brands including Apple, Starbucks, Topshop and Kia.

With HITA he expands his sonic palette with yet another globally adored name, in the form of BRIT nominated Zimbabwean-born British singer-songwriter and rapper S1mba. He broke onto the scene globally with his hit single Rover in 2021, which is now 2x BPI Platinum, 1x ARIA Platinum and reached a peak of #3 on the UK singles chart. He now sits with 2.5 million monthly Spotify listeners with well over half a billion streams to his name.