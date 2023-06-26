Young Bombs Unleashes New Single 'Let You Down' Feat. Deza

“Let You Down” is out now and available to stream across all platforms via Sony Music Canada.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Kelly Clarkson Drops 'lighthouse' From 'Chemistry' Album Photo 4 Kelly Clarkson Drops 'lighthouse' From 'Chemistry' Album

Young Bombs Unleashes New Single 'Let You Down' Feat. Deza

Embarking on the crest of an exhilarating wave of triumph, dynamic duo Young Bombs returns to the release radar with their latest sonic gem, “Let You Down”.

Amidst a year brimming with resounding achievements, marked by a string of intoxicating releases and an electrifying performance at the iconic EDC Las Vegas, Young Bombs trajectory knows no bounds.

Emanating an aura of sonic prowess, the remarkable production builds upon the resounding success of their March-released single “BAD” featuring Discrete and Alex Hosking, as well as their illustrious April-released remix of Gryffin’s chart-topping hit “Forever”.

Heralded as masters of their craft, Young Bombs demonstrates an unrivaled ability to captivate audiences worldwide, leaving them mesmerized with each harmonious offering. “Let You Down” is out now and available to stream across all platforms via Sony Music Canada.

Immersed in an exhilarating fusion of pop and dance, “Let You Down’ is an electrifying anthem that serves as a testament to the unwavering musical mastery of Young Bombs. Tapping the creative talents of Rollo, known for his transformative work alongside the likes of David Guetta, Charlie XCX, and more, and the dynamic force of Deza, the intoxicating production envelopes listeners in a kaleidoscope  of vibrant beats.

Adorned by Deza’s enchanting vocals, the track transports audiences to a realm of unparalleled musical euphoria. The uplifting melody intertwined seamlessly with an irresistible rhythm, setting the stage for a profoundly empowering narrative that gracefully unfurls throughout the track.

Infused with an energetic tempo and imbued with uplifting production, listeners are effortlessly coaxed to let loose and surrender to this magnetic opus, liberating their spirits and igniting a palpable spark within the depths of one's being.

Emerging as luminaries in the realm of dance music, Young Bombs continues their meteoric ascent, boasting an impressive legion of over 1.1 million monthly active listeners, a devoted following of 22,000 on Spotify, and a staggering total of 215 million Spotify streams.

Renowned for their distinctive production style, the duo seamlessly amalgamates elements of pop and dance, creating an invigorating and contemporary sound that effortlessly permeates both radio airwaves and vibrant club scenes.

With a meticulous approach, their attention to detail is palpable in every layer of their productions, resulting in irresistible beats that quicken hearts and delicately crafted melodies that linger in the mind’s soundscape.

“Let You Down” serves as an enduring testament to their innate ability to craft a sonic auditory experience that captivates audiences with its catchiness and resonates profoundly on an emotional level, etching an indelible mark upon those fortunate enough to encounter it. Continuing to forge their unique path, Young Bombs continues to leave an everlasting imprint upon the vast tapestry of the dance music space. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Govt Mule Announces Peace…Like A River World Tour 2023 Photo
Gov't Mule Announces Peace…Like A River World Tour 2023

The fall 2023 outing will see the renowned four-piece head to Canada and Europe in addition to more U.S. cities beginning September 13th in Toronto. The 21-date North American leg will stop in Ottawa, Montreal, Wilkes-Barre, Harrisburg, Erie, Charleston, Wilmington, Shreveport, Baton Rouge, Fort Myers and many more.

2
Chicagos Evidence of a Struggle Presents High-Octaine Sal-E Single Photo
Chicago's Evidence of a Struggle Presents High-Octaine 'Sal-E' Single

Under the guiding hand of renowned sound engineer Sanford Parker (Voivod, Russian Circles, Yob, Eyehategod, Wovenhand, Darkthrone, Youth Code, Pelican), this record takes the listener on a great instrumental journey, combining numerous sub-genres spanning the art rock and alternative music realm. 

3
Animal Collective Release 22-Minute Single Defeat Photo
Animal Collective Release 22-Minute Single 'Defeat'

Animal Collective release new single “Defeat.” Recorded with Grammy-winning producer Russell Elevado (D’Angelo, Kamasi Washington, The Roots), the 22-minute epic is an unapologetic ode to perseverance and hope, to “staying grounded like the spruce” when the very land seems to shift beneath us. 

4
Marco Nobel Joins Jake Silva and Frankie Sims on New Single Bad Photo
Marco Nobel Joins Jake Silva and Frankie Sims on New Single 'Bad'

Following a slew of successful releases this year including “Back To Me”, “Every Little Thing”  and “Dance”, Jake Silva has released the official song of the summer - “Bad” with Frankie Sims and Marco Nobel. Old-time comrades Sims and Silva have had a breakout year alongside each other with the release of “Waste Your Love” and “Feels Right”.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Mike Ryan Drops New Single 'Loser'Mike Ryan Drops New Single 'Loser'
Video: The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times' VideoVideo: The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times' Video
Video: Jeremie Albino Releases 'Tears You Hide' Short FilmVideo: Jeremie Albino Releases 'Tears You Hide' Short Film
THE IDOL Will Conclude on SundayTHE IDOL Will Conclude on Sunday

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET