YouTube Music Debuts Melanie Martinez's Artist Spotlight Story

YouTube Music and singer, writer, poet and director Melanie Martinez have Premiered her Artist Spotlight Story, live on Martinez's YouTube Channel today - watch below! The video, directed by Martinez, is a powerful piece that draws back the curtain on her overall creative process as a visual artist and features Melanie discussing her artistic journey and growth through music.

"Working with YouTube on this series has been an incredibly fulfilling experience not only creatively but emotionally as well," says Martinez. "I'm grateful to be given the opportunity to give my audience a peek into my creative journey as well as a peek into the making of my film+album K-12. I have poured my heart into making this project and so have my friends/collaborators which is why it was very important to me to shine a light on their hard work as well. "

Since Martinez's K-12 album and film launch this past September, the Atlantic Records recording artist and YouTube have been working together to give fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into her artistry through a three part mini-series called Extra Credit. The three episodes, Arts & Crafts with Melanie Martinez, P.E. with Melanie Martinez and Recess with Melanie Martinez showcase Martinez's writing process, her growth through movement and choreography and an intimate performance of a song from K-12. Today's Spotlight Story takes this partnership a step further and helps share Martinez's evolution as an artist, giving exclusive insight into her limitless drive to create and the healing power of artistic self-expression.

In addition to creating these unique pieces of content, Martinez has released 13 new music videos from the project which have garnered over 100 million views collectively. Since the release of K-12, the film has earned over 40 million streams and Martinez has gained over 1.8 million new subscriptions on her official YouTube Artist Channel, which is about to reach 10 million total subscribers. Impressively, Martinez has also amassed over 2 billion views to date across her channel.

As a YouTube Spotlight artist, Martinez has been able to engage and connect with her fans in a way that not only showcases her exceptionally creative visual world but also adds a critical dimension to her music. You can watch all of Melanie Martinez's K-12 content on her YouTube Channel here, and you can find a link to today's Artist Spotlight Story below.

YouTube Music and Melanie Martinez present: "Artist Spotlight Stories: Melanie Martinez"





