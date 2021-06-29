York Symphony Orchestra & Lawrence Golan Continue Successful Relationship

American conductor Lawrence Golan and the York Symphony Orchestra (YSO) have signed a 5-year contract renewing his commitment to the 88-year-old organization. The internationally noted conductor has led the Pennsylvania orchestra since fall of 2014. He has been instrumental in dramatically raising the artistic level of the orchestra, tripling the size of the audience and bringing in record amounts of donations and sponsorships.

Having served as Music Director since the 2014-15 season, the contract, which goes through the 2024-25 season, extends Golan's tenure to 11 years, and ensures that he will oversee the musical legacy of the symphony through its 90th anniversary and beyond. This is the second renewal for Golan, who previously extended his relationship with the YSO in 2016.

Board of Directors President Lynda Randall, in making the announcement, stated, "The YSO Board of Directors is thrilled that Maestro Lawrence Golan will continue to serve as the YSO Music Director. Lawrence is internationally renowned for his transformational leadership, innovating programming, and inspired conducting. The York community will continue to be enriched by his passionate advocacy for music education and his energetic outreach to developing new audiences."

"Maestro Golan is one of the most well-rounded Music Directors in the orchestra business," said YSO Executive Director Michael Reichman. "Not only is he a consummate musician, but he is dedicated to every aspect of the organization by attending multiple committee meetings, reviewing budgets, and stewarding donors & sponsors of every level. We are excited for the future and grateful to be sharing it with Maestro Golan."

"It has been a real honor working with the musicians, staff and board of the York Symphony Orchestra as we, in a true team effort, have taken the organization on a wonderful journey," said Maestro Golan. "I look forward to several more years of working together as we aim for even greater heights."

Golan's goals for the orchestra over the next five years include selling out every concert, having a broader cross-section of the community represented throughout the organization and in the audience, continuing to raise musician salaries, and revamping and strengthening the orchestra's already impressive educational offerings.

Formed in 1933, the York Symphony Orchestra (YSO) has performed without interruption since the Depression, through World War II, and continues today. The York Symphony Chorus was formed in the 1950's and continues to sing with the YSO in concerts each season, as well as performing on their own. Up to 80 musicians take the stage for each of the YSO's concerts. Each season there are six Classical Series concerts, four Pops Series concerts, and two Young Person Concerts performing a broad repertoire of classical and contemporary music. The YSO also supports educational programs for grades K-12. In the last four years, the YSO has reached more than 15,000 students in over 35 different schools.

This 2021-22 season the orchestra will present 10 live subscription Classical and Pops series concerts (as well as digital access), including works by Bach, Dvorak, Mahler, Mendelssohn, Mozart, Saint Georges, Schubert, Robert Schumann, Clara Schumann, and Tchaikovsky, as well as Arutiunian, Duke Ellington, the music of Queen, John Williams and its sell-out Holiday Pops Spectacular. Guest artists include pianist Stephanie Cheng; soprano Sydney Anderson, tenor Alex Scheuermann, Billy Ray Hunter, Jr., Principal Trumpet of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; and Hai-Ye Ni, Principal Cello of the Philadelphia Orchestra.www.yorksymphony.org

Acclaimed for his vibrant, inspired performances, imaginative programming and evocative command of different styles and composers, American conductor Lawrence Golan has developed a reputation as a dynamic, charismatic communicator. He has conducted throughout the United States and in Bulgaria, Canada, China, Czech Republic, El Salvador, England, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan, and continues to develop relationships with orchestras nationally and abroad.

Newly appointed Principal Guest Conductor of the Bayerische Philharmonie in April 2021, Golan has served as Music Director of Pennsylvania's York Symphony Orchestra since 2014, the Yakima Symphony Orchestra in Washington state since 2010, and Colorado's Denver Philharmonic since 2013. He is also Music Director of Colorado's Lamont Symphony Orchestra and Opera Theatre at the University of Denver.

An accomplished violinist, Golan served as Principal Second violinist of the Honolulu Symphony Orchestra (1989-1990) and then Concertmaster of the Portland Symphony Orchestra for eleven years (1990-2001), before focusing his career on the podium. He has appeared as soloist with numerous orchestras, including the Chicago Symphony, and continues to perform, primarily to benefit orchestras of which he is Music Director. He is also a composer/arranger and has several editions published by Spurwink River Publishing and Mel Ba Publications. Mr. Golan's previous positions include the Phoenix Symphony, Colorado Youth Symphony Orchestras, founder and Artistic Director, Atlantic Chamber Orchestra (1998-2003), Music Director, Portland Ballet Company (1997-2013), and Music Director, Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra (1990-2001).