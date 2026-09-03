Yola Nash's MANHATTAN WHISPERS Earns Global Music Award Nod

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Hall of Fame Alternative Jazz vocalist, songwriter, producer, visual artist, and radio host Yola Nash continues her international journey with two new honors for her critically acclaimed album Manhattan Whispers.

Nash has been honored with a Global Music Award for Best Alternative Jazz Album for Manhattan Whispers. She has also been selected as a World Entertainment Award nominee for Best Jazz Album, adding further recognition to the album's growing list of international accolades and celebrating its artistic excellence and global appeal. The winners will be announced in Los Angeles on February 6 during GRAMMY Awards weekend.

Co-produced by Nash with Grammy-winning musicians and producers Edsel Gomez (Dee Dee Bridgewater) and Lonnie Park (Stewart Copeland), Manhattan Whispers continues to attract international attention for its distinctive blend of Jazz, Latin rhythms, pop, Eastern European folk, and Parisian-inspired textures of elegance.

From Cannes to New York: Where Music Meets Fashion

These latest honors follow Nash's performances in Cannes, France, during the Cannes Film Festival season, where music, film, fashion, and luxury converge on the French Riviera.

Having performed in Cannes multiple times, Nash has become a familiar artistic presence during one of the world's most prestigious international cultural gatherings. During her most recent visit, she performed at the exclusive GSF Awards during the 79th Cannes Film Festival and featured at an elite luxury fashion event, captivating an international audience of filmmakers, fashion leaders, media professionals, and cultural tastemakers.

Known for her sophisticated stage presence, emotionally expressive performances, and compelling storytelling, Nash showcased her signature sensual Alternative Jazz sound, further establishing her distinctive presence at the intersection of music and high fashion.

Following Cannes, Nash continued her European journey with performances in Italy and Poland, bringing her original music and internationally inspired sound to audiences across Europe.

The Intersection of Alternative Jazz and High Fashion

For Nash, music and fashion have long been natural companions. Her sophisticated artistic image, distinctive sound, and captivating stage presence have taken her to prestigious fashion events on multiple occasions.

This September, Nash returns to New York Fashion Week, where she will once again perform alongside the world of luxury design, top models, and international media.

'Receiving the Global Music Award and the World Entertainment Award nomination is an incredible honor,' said Nash. 'Music has been my language of freedom and strength since I grew up under a communist regime in Poland, where creative expression was often restricted. Seeing Manhattan Whispers recognized internationally reminds me that authentic music has the power to transcend cultures, connect people, emphasize beautiful creativity and inspire hope. I am deeply grateful to everyone who has supported my journey and believed in my biggest dreams—the dreams that brought me to America and became my true American Dream.'

A Journey Beyond Borders

Born in Poland and now based in New York City, Nash has built a career defined by originality, artistic independence, and cultural diversity. Her signature crossover sound blends jazz, Latin rhythms, pop, Eastern European folk, and Parisian elegance, creating music that transcends traditional genre and cultural boundaries.

Her artistic achievements include multiple GRAMMY considerations and induction into the Akademia Hall of Fame in recognition of her musical originality.

Beyond recording, Nash has performed at prestigious venues and international events, including Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City with the world-renowned Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and legendary trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, New York Fashion Week, Cannes Film Festival, and for Pope John Paul II. She also served as host of The Yola Nash Show on WABC Radio New York, interviewing prominent figures from entertainment, arts, and culture.

With three studio albums and two singles as a leader, Nash continues to expand her international artistic presence. Her latest honors for Manhattan Whispers mark another milestone in a journey shaped by resilience, creativity, cultural diversity, and an unwavering belief in the transformative power of music.

More information about Yola Nash, her music, artistic journey, or bookings is available at www.yolanash.com.

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