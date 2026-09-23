Yo-Yo Ma to Perform THE LORD OF THE RINGS Music with Michigan Marching Band

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The University Musical Society and Michigan Marching Band are honoring the 25th anniversary of the film 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' with a historic halftime performance featuring cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

The performance will take place at the University of Michigan football game against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 26.

In a unique collaboration, Richard Frey, associate director of the Michigan Marching and Athletic Bands, and Scott Boerma, past MMB director, collaborated with Howard Shore, the composer of the original score for The Lord of the Rings, to adapt the screen version for the marching band. Frey also arranged the cello cadenza for Ma.

More than 100,000 fans at Michigan Stadium will experience the meeting of one of the world's most celebrated musicians, one of football's most revered musical ensembles, and one of film's most epic franchises.

Musical selections include: 'Prologue: One Ring to Rule Them All,' 'Concerning Hobbits,' 'A Shortcut to Mushrooms,' 'Riders of Rohan' and 'Isengard Unleashed.'

'Collaborating with an artist of Yo-Yo Ma's extraordinary caliber is a transformative milestone for our student musicians,' said John Pasquale, director of the Michigan Marching and Athletic Bands. 'The Michigan Marching Band has a long legacy of musical excellence on the field, and sharing the stage—and gridiron—with Yo-Yo Ma elevates that tradition to unprecedented heights. It will be an unforgettable moment for the band, the stadium and everyone watching.'

MMB is known for its celebration of a wide spectrum of diverse artists and musical genres, and has featured musical scores from the big screen in many past halftime performances, including 'Wicked' last season, scores by John Williams and Hans Zimmer, and selections from 'Star Wars,' 'James Bond,' 'Willy Wonka,' and 'Dune,' among many others, through the years.

UMS x MMB

Cross-genre collaborations between the University Musical Society and the Michigan Marching Band carry a rich tradition on the field at The Big House. Past UMS-MMB partnerships include actor Sir Patrick Stewart conducting the national anthem in 2006, the New York Philharmonic performing a halftime show in 2015, and Wynton Marsalis performing alongside the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra during a halftime show in 2022.

'Yo-Yo Ma's relationship with UMS, the University of Michigan and the Michigan community is truly singular,' said Matthew VanBesien, president of UMS. 'As we look ahead toward our 150th season, working closely in this partnership celebrates our shared past while pushing us into thrilling new artistic and civic territory. Bringing Yo-Yo onto the field at Michigan Stadium with the Michigan Marching Band is a powerful symbol of how music bridges disciplines, traditions and communities.'

This collaboration builds on a relationship between Ma and UMS that spans over four decades, originating with his Ann Arbor debut in 1982. Since then, Ma has returned to Ann Arbor 17 times, establishing a deep connection with both the university community and local arts patrons.

In addition to his appearance at Michigan Stadium, Ma will return to Ann Arbor Dec. 10 for a recital alongside long-time collaborator and pianist Emanuel Ax at Hill Auditorium.

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