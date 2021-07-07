Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Yelpy Releases Music Video For New Single 'Heartbeats'

Released April 19, "Heartbeats" is out now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, YouTube, and more.

Jul. 7, 2021  

Hot on the heels of his latest single release "Heartbeats", Irish singer/songwriter Yelpy has just released the official music video for the song. Shot on location in Malibu on the beautiful and scenic Lechuza beach, the video features Yelpy himself singing to an empty ocean as he struggles with feelings of isolation, loneliness and the longing for connection.

The video sees Yelpy singing the lyrics of "Heartbeats" with a somber, sobering conviction as the cold, harsh reality of the Pacific Ocean comes washing in on top of him. The perfect metaphor for the equally cold reality of isolation and loneliness felt in the lyrics of the song. Also portrayed in the video are scenes that depict Yelpy standing alone, wet and worn looking out over the never-ending nothingness of the ocean as the sun slowly falls behind the horizon.

The video was shot and directed by Ieva Georges [ https://www.imdb.com/name/nm4989352/ ] who manages to capture some truly breathtaking imagery and invoke carefully considered emotion and feeling. All of this shot with nothing but a GoPro, patience and the beauty of an idyllic setting.

Watch the video below:


