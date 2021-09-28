Years & Years Releases Single 'Crave' From New Album 'Night Call'

Years & Years has announced the details of a brand new album, "Night Call", which is set for release via Interscope Records on January 7th.

Olly further introduces the record today with a brand new track, the pulsating "Crave," and its incredible video featuring some of the cast of his Award-winning HBO Max drama 'It's A Sin' (Omari Douglas, Nathaniel Hall, David Carlisle) plus the likes of Munroe Bergdorf.

From its iconic artwork to its euphoric, rejuvenated sound, 'Night Call' is a thrilling new chapter for Years & Years. Inspired as much by pioneering figures like Sylvester as it is French House, at the center of the record is that mermaid of a muse: a beautiful icon luring men to their death, on an album partly about those searching for love (or a lover) but ultimately finding power in themselves Embodying the new perspective of a character - like Ritchie in 'It's A Sin' - also deeply influenced Olly's songwriting, with songs that blur the line between fantasy and reality but are bound together by their explorations of queer life.

"Crave" offers fans the first taste of new Years & Years music since the release of Olly's dazzling reimagined version of Lady Gaga's "The Edge Of Glory," part of her Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary album, a welcomed addition to a jam-packed 2021 which has already seen Olly Alexander's superstar-status grace new heights.

He began the year with a leading role in the critically acclaimed HBO Max drama 'It's A Sin', which brought the fight against HIV/Aids back into the public conversation like never before. This past spring, Olly turned out a show-stopping performance of "It's a sin" alongside the legendary, Elton John at the BRIT Awards. Continuing a phenomenal year for Olly, which also saw the release of his single "Starstruck," which became an instant Years & Years classic and Olly's first new music since 2018's much-loved second album, 'Palo Santo,' Olly was later joined by Kylie Minogue on a special remix of "Starstruck."

