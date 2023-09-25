Yard Act Announce Huge UK and EU Tour for Spring 2024

Yard Act have today announced a huge run of shows in the UK and EU for spring 2024, including their biggest London headline show to date at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith on 27 March. Tickets are available for 48 hours via the Yard Act mailing list (from 11am Wednesday 27 September), with General Sale commencing at 10am on Friday 30 September. Sign up to the mailing list HERE to receive access.

The Leeds band shared their new single & video ‘The Trench Coat Museum’ earlier this summer. Co-produced by the band and Gorillaz member Remi Kabaka Jr., the standalone single was the first original music that Yard Act shared since the release of their critically acclaimed, Mercury Prize-shortlisted debut album The Overload in January 2022. The single was instantly added to the BBC Radio 6 Music A-List upon release and sparked feverish discussion about the band’s next exciting full-length release, slated for next year.

Yard Act opened the main stage at Reading & Leeds Festival this summer as well as making appearances at Latitude (headlining the BBC Sounds stage, no less), Fuji Rocks, and Boardmasters. The band will return to North America in November with a run of headline shows across the US, culminating in a slot at Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival.

Earlier this year, Yard Act delivered an unprecedented five-night residency at their hometown’s Brudenell Social Club which was awarded four stars each in reviews from Rolling Stone UK, The Telegraph, and The Times.

The band were joined by a stellar lineup of comedians; Phill Jupitus, Nish Kumar, Lolly Adefope, and Harry Hill. The band also made their festival headline bow at Dot To Dot in Bristol & Nottingham, performed at Primavera (Barcelona, Madrid & Porto) and played their maiden shows in Australia and New Zealand this year, truly making their mark on the global stage.

The Overload was the subject of hugely positive reviews in January 2022 with Album of the week accolades from The Guardian, The Telegraph (both 4*) and The Sunday Times coinciding with high-scoring write-ups from DIY, Rolling Stone UK (who also crowned Yard Act ‘Best Band’ at the Rolling Stone UK Awards), Dork, The Forty Five, Scottish Express (all perfect 5*), Uncut, The Line Of Best Fit (both 4 ½ *), MOJO, The Times, NME, Gigwise (all 4*), and more. The Overload also landed in multiple Albums Of The Year lists and The Official Charts Company confirmed Yard Act as the year’s Biggest Breakthrough Act so far, crowning The Overload as the best-selling album on vinyl of Q1 2022.

Singles from the album ‘The Overload’, ‘Payday’, ‘Pour Another’ and ‘100% Endurance’ were heavily supported across UK radio by the likes of BBC 6 Music (all A-Listed), Radio 1 (where ‘The Overload’ was crowned the Introducing Tune Of The Week and ‘Pour Another’ was C-Listed after launching as a Hottest Record with Clara Amfo), and John Kennedy at Radio X (who featured ‘Payday’ as a Hot One on the X-Posure show).

Last summer the band released a special version of euphoric album closer ‘100% Endurance’ featuring the legendary Elton John, which was crowned Jo Whiley’s Tune Of The Week on BBC Radio 2. The music video for the original version of ‘100% Endurance’ stars multi-award-winning actor and fan of the band David Thewlis and represents the first time Thewlis has filmed in his hometown Blackpool. The video was nominated for Best Alternative Video – UK and Best Performance in a Video at last year’s UK Music Video Awards.

Yard Act made their UK television debut in 2021, performing the album’s title track and lead single on Later… with Jools Holland. The band were awarded the Grulke Prize for Developing non-US Act at SXSW last year, playing no less than 10 completely packed-out shows at the festival. They also made their US TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and have completed a North American tour with Gustaf in support.

See Yard Act live in 2023

2 Nov | Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, IS

4 Nov | Warsaw, Brooklyn US

5 Nov | Underground Arts, Philadelphia US

6 Nov | Ottobar, Baltimore US

7 Nov | Motorco Music Hall, Durham US

9 Nov | The Basement East, Nashville US

10 Nov | The Earl, Atlanta US

11 Nov | Toulouse Theatre, New Orleans US

14 Nov | Mohawk, Austin US

15 Nov | Deep Ellum Art Company, Dallas US

17 Nov | Corona Capital Festival, Mexico City, MX



2 Dec | Maho Rasop Festival, Bangkok, TH

3 Dec | Clockenflap Festival, Hong Kong, HK

5 Dec | Shangri-la, Osaka, JP

7 Dec | Club Quattro, Tokyo, JP



13 Mar | The Nick Rayns LCR (UEA), Norwich, UK

14 Mar | Rock City, Nottingham , UK

15 Mar | O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

16 Mar | O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

17 Mar | Northumbria University, Newcastle, UK

19 Mar | Mandela Hall, Belfast, UK

20 Mar | Vicar Street, Dublin, IE

22 Mar | Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool, UK

23 Mar | O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

25 Mar | The Dome, Brighton, UK

27 Mar | Eventim Apollo, London, UK



04 Apr | Stereolux, Nantes, FR

05 Apr | Cabaret Sauvage, Paris, FR

06 Apr | Rock School Barbey, Bordeaux, FR

08 Apr | LAV, Lisbon, PT

09 Apr | Mon, Madrid, ES

11 Apr | La 2, Barcelona, ES

12 Apr | Le Transbordeur, Lyon, FR

13 Apr | Locomotiv Club, Bologna, IT

14 Apr | Santeria Toscana 31, Milan, IT

16 Apr | Mascotte, Zurich, CH

17 Apr | Muffathalle, Munich, DE

18 Apr | Festsaal Kreuzberg, Berlin, DE

20 Apr | Slaktkyrkan, Stockholm, SE

24 Apr | Uebel & Gefährlich, Hamburg, DE

25 Apr | Paradiso Main Hall, Amsterdam, NL

26 Apr | Doornroosje, Nijmegen,NL

27 Apr | Kantine, Cologne, DE

28 Apr | Les Nuits Botanique, Brussels, BE