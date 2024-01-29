YOVA Announce New Album 'Dreamcatchers'; Listen To 'Addictions' Single

Alternative pop duo - YOVA - are delighted to announce their forthcoming second album ‘Dreamcatchers', set for release on 1 March 2024.

The news arrives with the unveiling of their latest single “Addictions”, which is streaming on all services now.

One of the standout moments of their upcoming album, “Addictions”, is a pacy indie-pop track that casts a long, gothic shadow. Propelled by its nimble acoustic riffs, driving electric guitar lines, and rippling glockenspiel skips, vocalist Jova Radevska lays down a love song from the heart of darkness.

Elaborating on the track, Mark Vernon of YOVA says:

“A head-rush of deeply subversive guitar-lead pop, this upbeat and vital sounding joyride, “Addictions” features the extraordinary opening lyric “I have died many times before / a different type of death”. An unexpected trip awaits….”

“Addictions” will feature alongside the band's earlier singles “Dream Catchers”, “Hurt Like No Hurt” and “Feel Your Fear” on YOVA's long awaited sophomore album ‘Dreamcatchers', coming this Spring.

Unfurling as a natural evolution from the band's debut ‘Nine Lives' and written over a nine year period - stretching from the duo's inception in 2014 through to 2022 - ‘Dreamcatchers' aims to “[take] us on a more immersive journey deep into the altered state of our subconscious lives.”

Just as our own personal dreams are ever-changing and possess the ability to shapeshift far beyond the realm we thought our minds were capable of, so each of the album's innovative tracks mutate with an unexpected flourish.

Darting between the brooding and the upbeat, the storm and the calm and “ultimately the hopeful and transcendental”, ‘Dreamcatchers' plays with the space between the conscious and the unconscious just as fluidly as it seesaws between swirling instrumentals and stark silence.

Discussing the themes behind the record Mark Vernon explains:

“The lyrics of the songs delve deeply into our lost and unrealised dreams and ideals, whether from a personal perspective or within a more global context. The tracks relate to how our dreams are caught then nurtured, then realised, abandoned or destroyed. This can apply to our personal lives, but it equally informs our helplessness and ongoing quest for self-identity at a time of deep geopolitical and ecological uncertainty.”

Produced by YOVA in collaboration with Rob Ellis (PJ Harvey, Marianne Faithful), Alex Thomas (John Cale, Anna Calvi), and Martin McDougall, the record features a stellar cast of like-minded musicians including Terry Edwards (Nick Cave, Gallon Drunk, The Jesus & Mary Chain), James Sedwards (Thurston Moore Group / This Is Not This Heat), and Daniel O'Sullivan ( Grumbling Fur, TIm Burgess).

Recorded and mixed 2021-23 between home studios in Dorset and London, ‘Dreamcatchers' is set to land on 1 March 2024. Mark Vernon concludes: “As with dream-patterns, nothing stays the same for long in YOVA's sonic world.”