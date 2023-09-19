YOSHIKI Makes History as First Japanese Artist to be Honored by TCL Chinese Theatre with Handprint and Footprint Ceremony in Hollywood

International music superstar YOSHIKI fought back tears as he spoke before global media and hundreds of fans at the TCL Chinese Theatre on September 14.

YOSHIKI made history by becoming the first Japanese artist to be immortalized in cement since the theatre began this Hollywood tradition in 1927.

YOSHIKI is one of just over 300 artists in the nearly 100-year history of the iconic Chinese Theatre to receive this prestigious honor. He was selected as "one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history" and in recognition of his achievements in music, fashion, and film over the last 30 years, as well as for his continued philanthropic efforts.

Introduced by Gene Simmons of KISS, award-winning actor Lee Byung Hun, and legendary music executive Guy Oseary – YOSHIKI thanked his fans and friends for their support and expressed gratitude to his mother, who passed away last year.

YOSHIKI said, "I want to dedicate this moment in my life to my beloved mother who always believed in me. She was the very first person to see my hands and feet, and now she can see them from the sky, looking down here at Hollywood."

After placing his handprints and footprints in cement on Hollywood Boulevard, YOSHIKI surprised everyone at the ceremony by pressing his signature drumsticks onto the surface, making his impression even more unique.

YOSHIKI's ceremony was one of the most highly attended public events in the history of the Chinese Theatre, and the media seats were filled to maximum capacity for this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Hundreds of fans gathered at the safety barricades placed along Hollywood Boulevard to watch the historic moment. Local police came close to shutting down the event because of the overwhelming number of people trying to view YOSHIKI's appearance.

The TCL Chinese Theater released a statement: "It was an honor to host the great Japanese musical artist YOSHIKI for a world-famous handprint-footprint ceremony. It was a great testimony to his celebrity and worldwide appeal that so many media crews descended upon our Hollywood forecourt for a fitting and highly successful event. It is a timely recognition of his amazing scope of talent."

YOSHIKI's feature documentary film YOSHIKI: Under the Sky had its L.A. premiere at the Chinese Theatre later that evening. The film is YOSHIKI's directorial debut, and features powerful live performances by The Chainsmokers, St. Vincent, Sarah Brightman, Scorpions, Jane Zhang, Lindsey Stirling, Nicole Scherzinger, and more.

Following the ceremony and premiere, a reception was held at the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Salon, hosted by Consul General of Japan in Los Angeles Kenko Sone. YOSHIKI was praised for his artistic achievements and commitment to charity.

YOSHIKI said, "It might sound cliché, but music can unite us. I want to spread more love in this divided world."

YOSHIKI's upcoming classical tour "REQUIEM" is dedicated to his late mother. The world tour will begin in October with orchestral performances in New York (Carnegie Hall), London (Royal Albert Hall), Los Angeles (Dolby Theatre), and Tokyo (Garden Theater). This tour will be the first time a Japanese artist has headlined all these historic venues.

Photo credit: Courtesy of YOSHIKI