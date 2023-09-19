YOSHIKI Makes History as First Japanese Artist to be Honored by TCL Chinese Theatre with Handprint and Footprint Ceremony in Hollywood

YOSHIKI made history by becoming the first Japanese artist to be immortalized in cement since the theatre began this Hollywood tradition in 1927.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 1 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 2 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 3 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them

YOSHIKI Makes History as First Japanese Artist to be Honored by TCL Chinese Theatre with Handprint and Footprint Ceremony in Hollywood

International music superstar YOSHIKI fought back tears as he spoke before global media and hundreds of fans at the TCL Chinese Theatre on September 14.

YOSHIKI made history by becoming the first Japanese artist to be immortalized in cement since the theatre began this Hollywood tradition in 1927.

YOSHIKI is one of just over 300 artists in the nearly 100-year history of the iconic Chinese Theatre to receive this prestigious honor. He was selected as "one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history" and in recognition of his achievements in music, fashion, and film over the last 30 years, as well as for his continued philanthropic efforts. 

Introduced by Gene Simmons of KISS, award-winning actor Lee Byung Hun, and legendary music executive Guy Oseary – YOSHIKI thanked his fans and friends for their support and expressed gratitude to his mother, who passed away last year.

YOSHIKI said, "I want to dedicate this moment in my life to my beloved mother who always believed in me. She was the very first person to see my hands and feet, and now she can see them from the sky, looking down here at Hollywood."

After placing his handprints and footprints in cement on Hollywood Boulevard, YOSHIKI surprised everyone at the ceremony by pressing his signature drumsticks onto the surface, making his impression even more unique.

YOSHIKI's ceremony was one of the most highly attended public events in the history of the Chinese Theatre, and the media seats were filled to maximum capacity for this once-in-a-lifetime event. 

Hundreds of fans gathered at the safety barricades placed along Hollywood Boulevard to watch the historic moment. Local police came close to shutting down the event because of the overwhelming number of people trying to view YOSHIKI's appearance.

The TCL Chinese Theater released a statement: "It was an honor to host the great Japanese musical artist YOSHIKI for a world-famous handprint-footprint ceremony. It was a great testimony to his celebrity and worldwide appeal that so many media crews descended upon our Hollywood forecourt for a fitting and highly successful event. It is a timely recognition of his amazing scope of talent."

YOSHIKI's feature documentary film YOSHIKI: Under the Sky had its L.A. premiere at the Chinese Theatre later that evening. The film is YOSHIKI's directorial debut, and features powerful live performances by The Chainsmokers, St. Vincent, Sarah Brightman, Scorpions, Jane Zhang, Lindsey Stirling, Nicole Scherzinger, and more.

Following the ceremony and premiere, a reception was held at the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Salon, hosted by Consul General of Japan in Los Angeles Kenko Sone. YOSHIKI was praised for his artistic achievements and commitment to charity.

YOSHIKI said, "It might sound cliché, but music can unite us. I want to spread more love in this divided world."

YOSHIKI's upcoming classical tour "REQUIEM" is dedicated to his late mother. The world tour will begin in October with orchestral performances in New York (Carnegie Hall), London (Royal Albert Hall), Los Angeles (Dolby Theatre), and Tokyo (Garden Theater). This tour will be the first time a Japanese artist has headlined all these historic venues.

Photo credit: Courtesy of YOSHIKI



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Lillian Leadbetter Will Release Debut Album State of Romance Photo
Lillian Leadbetter Will Release Debut Album 'State of Romance'

Leadbetter has been creating and performing her own music for a decade. She studied at Berklee College of Music before earning a bachelor's degree in anthropology and music from the University of Vermont. Citing influences from Anaïs Mitchell and Josh Ritter to Lana Del Ray and Phoebe Bridgers, she’s creating a sound that’s already drawing notice.

2
Seventeen to Release 11th Mini Album Seventeenth Heaven in October Photo
Seventeen to Release 11th Mini Album 'Seventeenth Heaven' in October

SEVENTEEN hinted at the upcoming release on their social channels with a short teaser clip of a red festival wristband marked with the album title logo and the official release date. Following this motion teaser, the band shared the very first peek into the highly-anticipated mini album.

3
Maps Share Plaid Remix Of Transmission Photo
Maps Share Plaid Remix Of 'Transmission'

The new Plaid remix joins two recent remixes of tracks from Counter Melodies: GLOK (Ride’s Andy Bell)’s infectious “Witchy Feel” and Pye Corner Audio’s take on “Lack of Sleep”, and follows Chapman’s 6-track companion piece, Counter Mixes, which sees Maps reworking tracks taken from his acclaimed album from earlier this year.

4
Ali Sethi & Nicolás Jaar Announce INTIHA Album; Share First Track Photo
Ali Sethi & Nicolás Jaar Announce 'INTIHA' Album; Share First Track

Following a tour of North America earlier this year that included sold-out shows in New York City, Los Angeles and Toronto, Ali is heading back on the road for a run of world-wide dates that kick off in Austin, TX with a set at Austin City Limits on October 8. Before heading to the UK and beyond he is also playing in Dallas, Houston and Atlanta. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Lillian Leadbetter Will Release Debut Album 'State of Romance'Lillian Leadbetter Will Release Debut Album 'State of Romance'
Seventeen to Release 11th Mini Album 'Seventeenth Heaven' in OctoberSeventeen to Release 11th Mini Album 'Seventeenth Heaven' in October
Maps Share Plaid Remix Of 'Transmission'Maps Share Plaid Remix Of 'Transmission'
Ali Sethi & Nicolás Jaar Announce 'INTIHA' Album; Share First TrackAli Sethi & Nicolás Jaar Announce 'INTIHA' Album; Share First Track

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SIX
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE