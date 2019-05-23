YN Billy Releases New RED RAG Video

Atlanta's YN Billy has shared a new video for his recent banger "Red Rag" [III Records / Warner Bros. Records]. The video gives a glimpse into Billy's world on the North Side of Atlanta and features a cameo from Lil Yachty. It comes on the heels of Billy's "Red Rag" track, which was released a week prior. Stay tuned for more from YN Billy as he continues to release new music this year.

Check out the video here:

YN Billy was born in Kingston, Jamaica and later raised in North Atlanta, Georgia aka Gwinnett County. During adolescence, he was separated from his parents and was forced to move back to Kingston, where he resided for 3 years of his young teenage life. With his mom not being able to afford to keep him in school, he eventually relocated back to Georgia where he turned to the streets to find means to pay for the bills in his household. In April 2017, he graduated high school with a fresh scouting of labels after the release of his buzz-catching visual "Bud," which led to the attention of his music.





