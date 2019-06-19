YES, Asia, John Lodge, and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy: On Tour Now with Exciting Collaborations and Reunions

YES, Asia, John Lodge of The Moody Blues and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy with guest vocals by Arthur Brown--all together for the first time--are now rolling acrossNorth America on the must-see best-of-British-rock tour, "The Royal Affair Tour."Exciting highlights of the tour, including collaborations and reunions, are listed below.

Headlined by prog rock pioneers and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees YES, the trek launched June 12 in Bethlehem, PA and wraps Sunday, July 28 in Saratoga, CA. It's an unforgettable, historic and seamlessly flowing evening with 3 ½ hours of music by legendary artists who've sold over 150 million albums combined, adding up to excellent value for the ticket price. The concert experience includes high-definition video walls with archival clips that illustrate the historic importance of the music. Fans can also check out areas of each venue where the artwork of Roger Dean--whose masterful artwork has graced classic album covers and posters, most prominently byYES and Asia--is exhibited, with Roger on hand to sign merchandise.

See below for the full list of tour dates and go to www.yesworld.com/live for ticketing information plus meet-and-greet/VIP packages.

View the tour trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pkN5R1Gh7Po. Read the launch press release here.

On "The Royal Affair Tour," YES--Steve Howe (guitar--joined 1970), Alan White(drums since 1972), Geoff Downes (keyboards; first joined in 1980), Jon Davison(vocals since 2011) and Billy Sherwood (guitar/keyboards in the 1990s and the late Chris Squire's choice to take over bass/vocals in 2015), with Jay Schellen on additional drums--is playing an expansive set that underlines their legacy as the most enduring, ambitious and virtuosic progressive band in rock history. The set includes their signature songs "Roundabout," "I've Seen All Good People," "Siberian Khatru" and their immortal cover of Simon & Garfunkel's "America" plus various songs they haven't performed in years like "The Gates of Delirium" and "Rhythm of Love."

The tour's highlights include:

As part of the evening's British theme, YES is performing their interpretation ofJohn Lennon's "Imagine." YES drummer Alan White played on the song's original recording and other Lennon solo material. The video montage for"Imagine" includes rare archival footage of John Lennon and George Harrison with Alan White.

Asia is playing their signature songs (as they pay tribute to their late founding member John Wetton). Original members Carl Palmer and Geoff Downes ofYES are joined by the new line-up featuring guitarist/lead vocalist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (formerly of Guns N' Roses) and bassist Billy Sherwood ofYES. A portion of their set features original guitarist Steve Howe of YES in a special performance. Featured are such ASIA classics as "Only Time Will Tell"and "Heat of the Moment," alongside ELP's "Lucky Man" and "Video Killed The Radio Star" by The Buggles (which Downes co-founded).

John Lodge's set encompasses his classic hits by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Moody Blues and pays tribute to the band's recently departed member Ray Thomas. Notably, Jon Davison of YES joins Lodge in his set for a riveting version of the Moodies classic, "Ride My See-Saw."

Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy reignites the music he made famous in Emerson, Lake and Palmer and remembers late members Keith Emerson and Greg Lake. Joining his band on vocals is shock-rock pioneer Arthur Brown. The set features a lethal, show-stopping version of the 1968 chart-topping smash,"Fire," by The Crazy World of Arthur Brown, for which Palmer was the drummer in his pre-ELP days.

The in-progress tour dates for "THE ROYAL AFFAIR TOUR" are as follows:

DATE LOCATION VENUE THU 6/20 Westchester, NY Westchester County Center FRI 6/21 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE SAT 6/22 Baltimore, MD MECU Pavillion MON 6/24 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage TUE 6/25 Lewiston, NY Artpark Amphitheater THU 6/27 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts SAT 6/29 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion SUN 6/30 Providence, RI Bold Point Park ^WED 7/3 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre FRI 7/5 Columbus, OH Express Live SAT 7/6 Aurora, IL RiverEdge Park MON 7/8 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House WED 7/10 Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park ^FRI 7/12 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall SAT 7/13 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino MON 7/15 New Orleans Saenger Theatre TUE 7/16 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre ^THU 7/18 St Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre SAT 7/20 Irving, TX Toyota Music Factory SUN 7/21 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP ^WED 7/24 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre FRI 7/26 Las Vegas, NV The Joint (Hard Rock Hotel & Casino) SAT 7/27 Irvine, CA FivePoints Amphitheatre SUN 7/28 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery





