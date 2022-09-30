Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
YEAH YEAH YEAHS Release First New Album in Nine Years 'Cool It Down'

The album is out now via Secretly Canadian.

Sep. 30, 2022  

The highly anticipated long awaited new album from The Yeah Yeah Yeahs is finally here. Nine years after the release of their last album, the band has returned with their fifth studio effort, Cool It Down, out now via Secretly Canadian.

The New York Times recently featured the band on the cover of its fall arts preview proclaiming, "The electrifying, emotional return of Yeah Yeah Yeahs. After a nearly decade-long break, the trio that helped spark New York's early 2000s rock revival is back with Cool It Down, an expansive album that dares to imagine a bold, fresh future."

Joining forces with producers Dave Sitek, Justin Raisen and Andrew Wyatt, and mixed by Shawn Everett, the eight-track collection is an expert distillation of the band's best gifts that impel you to move, cry, and listen closely and is bound to be a landmark in their catalog.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs previously released singles "Spitting Off The Edge of the World" feat. Perfume Genius and "Burning" along with Cody Critchloe-directed videos for both songs.

The band will play two soon-to-be-legendary shows in NY and LA beginning tomorrow, October 1st, at Forest Hills Stadium and followed by October 6th at LA's Hollywood Bowl. These must see shows will be joined by The Linda Lindas and Japanese Breakfast. Visit yeahyeahyeahs.com for more information.

$1 from every "twister LP" pre-order goes to support the work of ClientEarth, one of the world's most ambitious environmental organisations with a proven track record of creating meaningful action against climate change. They hold governments and corporations to account, globally, using the law to protect people and planet.

Listen to the new album here:

Yeah Yeahs Yeahs on tour

September 18: Riot Fest @ Chicago, IL

October 1: Forest Hills Stadium @ New York, NY *

October 6: Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA *

November 17: Guanamor Teatro Studio @ Guadalajara, MX

November 19: Corona Capital @ Mexico City, MX

* w/ Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas

