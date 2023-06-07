YAM HAUS Release Acoustic Version Of New Single 'Sandcastle'

Minneapolis-based indie alt-rock trio and Big Loud Rock signees Yam Haus release the acoustic version of their acclaimed new single “Sandcastle,” the band’s punchy and jangly pop-punk metaphor for life that examines just how frail and unexpected our existence can be. A melancholic acceptance of the past few years, “Sandcastle” serves as the trio’s second offering for the label in the lead up to its new EP that will be released this fall.

“We build up our lives meticulously, and the next moment, a breaker rolls in and washes it away,” said frontman Lars Pruitt. “It’s kind of exciting, kind of exhausting, kind of terrifying, beautiful, horrible, tragic, almost funny in a sad way. It actually feels really good to let go of what you can’t control, and acknowledge the complete frailty of our little lives. I think there’s some really good stuff on the other side of that.”

Yam Haus has also announced a number of appearances for the summer, fall and winter. On Friday, July 14, the band will perform as part of the inaugural TC Summer Fest at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN supporting The Killers. Kicking off on October 6 at Hi-Fi in Indianapolis, IN, the band’s forthcoming North American headline tour will visit additional markets across the U.S. and Canada and culminate in an appearance at Lincoln Hall in Chicago, IL on November 18. Tickets for all shows are on sale now and a full listing of dates can be found below.

After taking the Midwest by storm a few years back, the Yam Haus preparing to release new music in 2023 is nothing like the outfit who enjoyed a fair amount of success prior to the world shutting down back in 2020. Since then, members Lars Pruitt (vocals/guitar), Zach Beinlich (guitar) and Jake Felstow (drums) have spent their time crafting their sound and taking the band’s music in a promising new direction. “We're really excited about the new music, because it feels like it’s the first time in a long time that we’re creating it as a unified front,” Felstow says. “We’re making and releasing whatever we're feeling at that moment,” Beinlich adds. “We’re not trying to fit something in where it doesn’t belong, but if it feels right and we like it, we put it out.”

As one of the newest additions to Big Loud Rock’s roster, Yam Haus’ search for authenticity has found the perfect home with its catchy blend of indie-rock that serves up the unforgettable hooks the band has become known for. Bringing a new level of songwriting maturity and musical complexity to their tracks, the trio is allowing their personality and humor to shine more in a pursuit to expand its audience. Pruitt also goes on to relate the overall theme of “Rafters,” the band’s first single for Big Loud Rock, to its newfound direction, its future, and signing with the label: “We let go, and it feels like we landed in a place where we can be the most authentic and honest version of ourselves.”

With over 15 million streams across DSPs, over 20 million views on YouTube, 1.7 million likes on TikTok, and performing with the likes of Blue October, Bishop Briggs and more, Yam Haus still collectively feel like they’re just getting started and are excited for the road ahead. At the very least, Pruitt’s committed to the journey in ways not easily changed. “I got the band tattooed on my ass, so I’m here for the long game.”

Yam Haus will be making the following appearances during 2023. Dates below with more to be added soon.

Yam Haus Tour Dates

JULY

14 — Minneapolis, MN – Target Field (TC Summer Fest supporting The Killers)

OCTOBER

06 — Indianapolis, IN — Hi-Fi

07 — Ferndale, MI — The Loving Touch

08 — Toronto, ON — The Drake Underground

10 — Philadelphia, PA — World Cafe Live

12 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Made

13 — Cambridge, MA — Sonia

14 — Asbury Park, NJ — House of Independents

15 — Washington DC — DC9

17 — Carrboro, NC — Cat’s Cradle Back Room

18 — Charlotte, NC — Heist Brewery & Barrel Arts

19 — Atlanta, GA — Vinyl

26 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall

28 — Dallas, TX — Club Dada

29 — Austin, TX — The Ballroom

31 — Phoenix, AZ — Last Exit

NOVEMBER

01 — Los Angeles, CA — Moroccan Lounge

02 — San Diego, CA — Voodoo Room (House of Blues San Diego)

04 — San Francisco, CA — Bottom of the Hill

07 — Portland, OR — Hawthorne Theatre

08 — Seattle, WA — Madame Lou's

10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Urban Lounge

11 — Denver, CO — Bluebird Theater

12 — Lawrence, KS — The Bottleneck

15 — Lincoln, NE — Bourbon Theatre

16 — Des Moines, IA — Wooly’s

18 — Chicago, IL — Lincoln Hall

Photo Credit: Alec Basse