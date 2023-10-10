~X~ Announces Annual X-MAS Tour 2023

Artist pre-sale for the Xmas run is tomorrow at 10am PT with general on-sale Friday, October 13 at 10am PT.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

~X~ Announces Annual X-MAS Tour 2023

Iconic Los Angeles band, X, announce dates for their annual December X-Mas west coast run. The tour begins December 11 in Seattle before running down the west coast hitting Portland, several Bay Area stops in Roseville, Santa Cruz and Monterey before making it back to hometown LA for a pair of shows at the Roxy on December 18 & 19.

The original quartet, Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom, and DJ Bonebrake, will then ring in the New Year by joining with friends, Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew’s Remain in Light for four stops in San Diego, Orange County and San Francisco before finally wrapping up 2023 with a special New Year’s Eve show in Napa, CA.

X will also take part in the Darker Wave Festival on Novembers 18 in Huntington Beach and a special pre-party celebration at famed Al’s Bar on November 17. Artist pre-sale for the Xmas run is tomorrow at 10am PT (password: XMAS) with general on-sale Friday, October 13 at 10am PT.

X will be performing their iconic hits fans know and love from the bands 45-year career in addition to songs from their 2020 critically acclaimed release, Alphabetland. As a special treat, fans attending these shows will also hear brand new, not yet released, songs from a forthcoming new album – expected for release in 2024.

X-Mas 2023 Tour Dates

November 17 - Long Beach, CA - - Alex’s Bar - Darker Wave Pre-Party
November 18 - Huntington Beach, CA - Darker Wave Festival
 
December 11 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune
December 13 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
December 15 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre
December 16 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre
December 17 - San Luis Obispo, CA - The Fremont Theatre
December 19 - Los Angeles, CA -  The Roxy
December 20 - Los Angeles, CA -  The Roxy
 
X on tour with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew’s Remain in Light
December 28 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre
December 29 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove 
December 30 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield 
December 31 - Napa, CA - Jam Cellars Ballroom 

About X

Formed in 1977, X quickly established themselves as one of the best bands in the first wave of LA's flourishing punk scene; becoming legendary leaders of a punk generation. Featuring vocalist Exene Cervenka, vocalist/bassist John Doe, guitarist Billy Zoom, and drummer DJ Bonebrake, their debut 45 was released on the seminal Dangerhouse label in 1978, followed by seven studio albums released from 1980-1993.

Over the years, the band has released several critically acclaimed albums, topped the musical charts with regularity and performed their iconic hits on top television shows such as Letterman and American Bandstand. X’s first two studio albums, Los Angeles and Wild Gift are ranked by Rolling Stone among the top 500 greatest albums of all time.  The band continues to tour with the original line-up fully intact.

In 2017, the band celebrated their 40th year anniversary in music with a Grammy Museum exhibit opening, a Proclamation from the City of Los Angeles and being honored at a Los Angeles Dodgers game where Exene threw out the first pitch and John Doe sang the National Anthem.

In 2019 X reissued and remastered their first four classic albums via their collaboration with Fat Possum Records. Los Angeles (1980), Wild Gift (1981), Under The Big Black Sun (1982) and More Fun In The New World (1983). In 2020, X celebrated the 40th Anniversary of Los Angeles and celebrated with a surprise release of Alphabetland, their first new studio album, featuring the original line-up, in 35 years.

Photo credit: Kristy Benjamin



