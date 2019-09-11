Wynonna & The Big Noise Share First Song with ANTI- Records

Wynonna & The Big Noise are releasing their first song since signing to ANTI- Records earlier this year; called "The Child", the track was co-written with ANTI- label mate Cass McCombs.

"Like many people, I grew up listening to The Judds," Cass McCombs explained. "Needless to say, it's been a real honor to collaborate with Wynonna, co-writing "The Child" together and stepping into the uncharted terrain of The Frothy Pit."



Tomorrow night Wynonna and Cass will perform together for the first time as the new duo The Frothy Pit at the ANTI- Records showcase, taking place at Nashville's Mercy Lounge during this year's 20th annual AMERICANAFEST.

"Getting to work with artists like Cass McCombs has broadened my musical horizons and made me even more grateful that even after 35 years I still love the creative process," Wynonna said.

Heralded by Rolling Stone as "the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline," Wynonna's rich and commanding voice is treasured by millions of fans and has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, spanning her remarkable 35-year career. In addition to tomorrow's AMERICANAFEST appearance, Wynonna & The Big Noise will tour nationwide for the remainder of 2019; all upcoming tour dates are listed below.



TOUR DATES

9/14 - Midway, KY - Equus Run Vineyards Amphitheater

9/15 - Van Wert, OH - Niswonger Performing Arts Center

9/19 - Maryville, TN - Clayton Center For The Arts

9/20 - Henderson, KY - Preston Arts Center

9/21 - Bristol, TN - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

9/22 - Franklin, TN - Pilgrimage Festival

9/26 - Easton, MD - Avalon Theatre

9/27 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

9/28 - Medford, MA - Chevalier Theatre

9/29 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

10/2 - Cohoes, NY - Cohoes Music Hall

10/3 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre

10/4 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

10/5 - Woonsocket, RI - Stadium Theatre

10/11 - Mahnomen, MN - Shooting Star Casino

10/15 - 10/19 - New York, NY - "Wynonna and Cactus: Party of Two" Carlyle Hotel Residency

10/24 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

10/25 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

10/26 - Immokalee, FL - Seminole Casino

10/27 - Ponte Vedra, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

11/15 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center

11/16 - Lebanon, OH - Miami Valley Gaming

11/29 - Marietta, OH - Peoples Bank Theatre

12/4 - New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall

12/5 - New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall

12/6 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music Hall

12/7 - Waco, TX - Waco Hippodrome Theatre

12/8 - The Woodlands, TX - Dosey Doe

12/11 - Lincoln, NE - Rococo Theatre

12/12 - Mystic Lake, MN - Mystic Showroom

12/13 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

12/20 - Walhalla, SC - Walhalla Performing Arts Center

12/21 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Photo Credit: Caleb Chandler





