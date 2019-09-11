Wynonna & The Big Noise Share First Song with ANTI- Records
Wynonna & The Big Noise are releasing their first song since signing to ANTI- Records earlier this year; called "The Child", the track was co-written with ANTI- label mate Cass McCombs.
"Like many people, I grew up listening to The Judds," Cass McCombs explained. "Needless to say, it's been a real honor to collaborate with Wynonna, co-writing "The Child" together and stepping into the uncharted terrain of The Frothy Pit."
Tomorrow night Wynonna and Cass will perform together for the first time as the new duo The Frothy Pit at the ANTI- Records showcase, taking place at Nashville's Mercy Lounge during this year's 20th annual AMERICANAFEST.
"Getting to work with artists like Cass McCombs has broadened my musical horizons and made me even more grateful that even after 35 years I still love the creative process," Wynonna said.
Heralded by Rolling Stone as "the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline," Wynonna's rich and commanding voice is treasured by millions of fans and has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, spanning her remarkable 35-year career. In addition to tomorrow's AMERICANAFEST appearance, Wynonna & The Big Noise will tour nationwide for the remainder of 2019; all upcoming tour dates are listed below.
TOUR DATES
9/14 - Midway, KY - Equus Run Vineyards Amphitheater
9/15 - Van Wert, OH - Niswonger Performing Arts Center
9/19 - Maryville, TN - Clayton Center For The Arts
9/20 - Henderson, KY - Preston Arts Center
9/21 - Bristol, TN - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
9/22 - Franklin, TN - Pilgrimage Festival
9/26 - Easton, MD - Avalon Theatre
9/27 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino
9/28 - Medford, MA - Chevalier Theatre
9/29 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
10/2 - Cohoes, NY - Cohoes Music Hall
10/3 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre
10/4 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak
10/5 - Woonsocket, RI - Stadium Theatre
10/11 - Mahnomen, MN - Shooting Star Casino
10/15 - 10/19 - New York, NY - "Wynonna and Cactus: Party of Two" Carlyle Hotel Residency
10/24 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
10/25 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live
10/26 - Immokalee, FL - Seminole Casino
10/27 - Ponte Vedra, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
11/15 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center
11/16 - Lebanon, OH - Miami Valley Gaming
11/29 - Marietta, OH - Peoples Bank Theatre
12/4 - New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall
12/5 - New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall
12/6 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music Hall
12/7 - Waco, TX - Waco Hippodrome Theatre
12/8 - The Woodlands, TX - Dosey Doe
12/11 - Lincoln, NE - Rococo Theatre
12/12 - Mystic Lake, MN - Mystic Showroom
12/13 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre
12/20 - Walhalla, SC - Walhalla Performing Arts Center
12/21 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
Photo Credit: Caleb Chandler