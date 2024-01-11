Worriers Announce February & March Tour Dates With Alkaline Trio & Drug Church

Today Worriers are excited to announce North American February / March shows supporting Alkaline Trio on their Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs Tour.

The tour will kick off on February 22 in Anaheim, CA at The House Of Blues and will include shows in Austin, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. The general on-sale for tickets begins today, January 11 at noon Pacific Time.

Information on tickets and can be found on Worriers website and a full listing of dates can be found below. Worriers are touring in support of their acclaimed 2023 albums Warm Blanket and Trust Your Gut out now on Ernest Jenning Record Co. (order).

The songs featured on Trust Your Gut are part of an unapologetic journey to self-acceptance and each have a distinctive sound all their own. On "Top 5," bold guitars and a Hammond organ wrestle with the victors and villains of the pandemic years. In contrast, the stripped down, indie-rock reflection “Cloudy and 55” quietly longs for the comfort of home while building independence.

On the track Lauren Denitzio's voice sounds as simultaneously comforting and devastating as ever. For the better part of a decade, Worriers have used their own brand of punk-adjacent indie rock to tell stories of heartbreak, gender expression, identity, and love. Trust Your Gut is the band's first studio album in years and features band members Atom Willard (Against Me!, Social Distortion), Franz Nicolay (The Hold Steady), Frank Piegaro and Cayetana's Allegra Anka.

The album was self-produced by songwriter Lauren Denitzio and is a pivotal release demonstrating the true depth and complexity of their career with the band.

Worriers became Denitzio's main focus after the wake-up call of open-heart surgery at just 25 years old. The event shook them into leaving a toxic creative partnership and starting a band that could evolve along with them. That priority takes center stage on Trust Your Gut, as Denitzio's 2019 move from the East Coast to Los Angeles found them collaborating with Atom Willard (Against Me!, Social Distortion) as a fun exercise, only to realize they had started writing the next album together.

The sonic goals for the album led to the addition of Denitzio's friend Franz Nicolay (The Hold Steady) after tweeting that they were trying to write in his style. His response was “Send me demos!” and the results are now foundational melodies layered throughout the album.

With Frank Piegaro (whose signature guitar style was featured on 2020's You Or Someone You Know) returning to the lineup, the final addition was Cayetana's Allegra Anka on bass. It's not every day an artist gets to share the stage with bands like the above, but Denitzio's remarkable talent lies in their ability to turn admiration into meaningful collaborations. They credit these partnerships as a springboard to showcase their personal development as a songwriter.

The band's moniker, Worriers, is a homonym. When introducing someone new to the band, it's important to specify “Worriers, as in to fret, not to fight.” But Worriers have finally done plenty of fighting on Trust Your Gut. Lest anyone thinks they've forgotten the political-punk roots of their debut album Imaginary Life, it wouldn't be a Worriers record without referencing things like dystopian robot security dogs, dancing on the grave of a fascist, or a nod to the activist-themed novel Stay and Fight.

In a time when people were desperate for connection and leaning into relationships, Denitzio was scrawling a cathartic manifesto denouncing the things that no longer served them. But this is not a record of angst and scorekeeping. Trust Your Gut is an honest and often witty journey through heartbreak on its way to strength. In a way, Denitzio was also starting a new and incredibly vital relationship: one with themself.

To get where you're going, you have to get away from where you've been. Coming up in the DIY scene, Worriers have earned the mark of a seasoned traveler, ready to demonstrate all they've learned along the way. Come for the biting self-empowerment and stay for the nods to pop, rock, indie, and folk. On Trust Your Gut, Denitzio emerges from the ashes, not as a phoenix reborn per se, but rather fortified by their past to build a more resilient future.

Worriers Tour Dates with Alkaline Trio and Drug Church

02.22 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

02.23 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

02.24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

02.26 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

02.27 - Austin, TX Stubbs

02.28 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03.01 - Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

03.02 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

03.03 - Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

03.05 - Washington, DC @ Fillmore Silver Spring

03.06 - Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore Philadelphia

03.08 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater and Ballroom

03.09 - Queens, NY @ Knockodwn Center

03.10 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

03.12 - Toronto, ON @ History

03.13 - Montreal, QC @ Beanfield

03.15 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

03.16 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

03.17 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

03.18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

03.20 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

03.21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

03.23 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

03.24 - Vancouver, BC @Vogue Theatre

03.25 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

03.27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

03.28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Novo

03.30 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas