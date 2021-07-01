Woods Release New Single 'Nickels and Dimes'

Woods release their new single "Nickels and Dimes" today. With its wistful chorus of "Can you hear my voice?," the song takes on a particular resonance in a post-pandemic world. "It's kind of my way of asking if anyone is still listening," says frontman Jeremy Earl.

"It gets hard to tell if you are being heard with all of the digital noise out there. With no shows for almost 2 years it's even more difficult. I miss seeing people's reactions to our music. I miss talking to people after our shows. So this song hits especially hard for me right now. Is anybody out there?"

"Nickels and Dimes" is one of five new bonus tracks appearing on More Strange, the deluxe edition of Woods' highly acclaimed 2020 album Strange To Explain, due out July 23 via Woodsist Records. The digital-only release also includes the previously released single "Waiting Around For a New Me," as well as two outtakes ("Daylight Push" and "Sun Jammer") and an alternate version of the album track "Be There Still," all recorded during the original Strange To Explain sessions at Stinson Beach's Panoramic House in Northern California.

Woods will be playing Woodsist Fest on September 25-26 at Arrowood Farms in Accord, NY with a lineup that includes Yo La Tengo, Kevin Morby, Parquet Courts, Kurt Vile, and more.

Strange To Explain represented Woods' first work following a series of milestones - Earl and Taveniere created the now-classic Purple Mountains record with David Berman; Taveniere moved from New York to California, making the band bicoastal for the first time in its 15-year existence; and Earl became a father. "Those first few months or first year of having a newborn kind of put me in a dreamlike state," Earl told NPR's Weekend Edition. "Starting to write the record was an escape for me from my everyday reality and anxieties." The album was released to praise from Pitchfork, The Fader, Stereogum, Relix, and the New York Times, who profiled the band and called Strange To Explain their "most magnetic record yet... These 11 songs pair the eccentricity of Woods' early records with the conviction that it's all worth saying and playing a little louder."

Photo Credit: Alex Bleeker