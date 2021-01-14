Woodlock Shares 'Feel It Coming' From Upcoming Album

The alt-folk trio of Woodlock - brothers Zech Walters (guitar/vocals), Eze Walters (guitar/vocals), and Bowen Purcell (drums) - share the official music video for "Feel It Coming" from their full-length debut album The Future Of An End (out February 26 via Nettwerk Records).

The album - a dynamic mix of organic, acoustic elements and electronic flourishes - is the most frank of Woodlock's career. While not following a chronological timeline, much of what follows The Future Of An End is Zech dealing with the emotional fallout from his breakdown. Adding to their emotional complexity of the album, just as Zech's relationship was falling apart, Eze had fallen in love and was getting married. "Our songs have always been hopeful," explains Eze. "And Zech was coming up with these pretty heavy songs. I helped him finish them, and I kept trying to add these aspects of hope to it. So, when you listen to the album, it's like a clash of two realities." That clash can be heard in the synth-driven pop-rock of "Feel It Coming," an upbeat, uplifting, and anthemic song despite it tackling the idea of exploding anger. "For me, it's about realizing I had a breaking point, I couldn't sit there and play quietly forever," Zech offers. "People talk about bottling stuff up. It's an unhealthy way to go about things."

The band recorded the album in Bowen's garage and Homesurgery Recordings in Melbourne, alongside producers Hayden Calnin (Didirri, Harrison Storm, and a Nettwerk solo artist in his own right) and Jackson Barclay (Vera Blue, Winterbourne, Timberwolf).

To celebrate the release, the band will go live on Thursday, January 14th at 11PM PST to answer questions, screen the music video, play a couple of new and old songs, and just generally interact with the fans. Watch on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

The track will available at all retailers HERE. To pre-order the album, click HERE: https://woodlock.ffm.to/thefutureofanend.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Michele Grace Hunder