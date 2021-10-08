WondaGurl Produces 'Made A Way' ft. Future & Lil Durk

WondaGurl, the multi-platinum and GRAMMY-nominated producer behind hits for Travis Scott, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Drake and more, just produced the newly released song "Made A Way" by FaZe Kaysan ft. Future & Lil Durk.

FaZe Kaysan is the newest member of FaZe Clan, the world's most prominent and influential gaming organization, in its first foray into the music realm last week. Listen to the song, which was co-produced by WondaGurl and Allen Ritter, and watch the accompanying video that features the likes of Addison Rae and Noah Centineo.

WondaGurl is a prolific 24-year-old producer and record executive from Canada. She has accumulated over 10B+ streams and has been listed on Forbes 30 Under 30. In 2021 she announced her label and publishing venture (in partnership with Cactus Jack), Wonderchild, became the first Black Woman to receive "Producer of the Year" at the Juno awards, and has produced some of the biggest songs of the year.

Wondagurl has worked with brands including Nike, Sprite, Beats by Dre, Red Bull and is truly one of the female trailblazers of the industry. She continues to dominate the production space and encourages young female producers to do the same.

WondaGurl is represented by Rande Media Partners, alongside peers such as Mariah Carey, Jack Harlow, Justin Tranter, Wale, Midland, Nicky Romero, D Smoke, PARTYNEXTDOOR, MAX, HARV, Nova Wav, Sean Douglas, DAYA, Disco Biscuits and more. Since its inception in late 2020, Range Media Partners' music division has had a banner year, which saw them launch its own label in partnership with Capitol Music Group (CMG) and Virgin Music & Artist Label Services (Virgin), as well as sign a wide range of talented artists.

Watch the music video here: