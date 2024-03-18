Within Temptation In Ukraine To Shoot Music Video For 'A Fool's Parade'

The song is released as a harbinger of the much-anticipated 'Bleed Out 2024 Tour.'
On April 5, 2024, Within Temptation will release their brand-new song 'A Fool's Parade', which marks an impressive collaboration with the talented Ukrainian producer Alex Yarmak. ‘A Fool's Parade' highlights Russia's pretense regarding the war, and condemns its lies, ongoing crimes and brutal intentions.
The song, released as a harbinger of the much-anticipated 'Bleed Out 2024 Tour', is a powerful expression of Within Temptation's commitment to continue shedding light on the ongoing existential struggle that Ukraine is facing against Russia's cruel invasion.
For the recording of the accompanying music video of 'A Fool's Parade', Sharon den Adel – the frontwoman of Within Temptation – is currently in Kyiv, Ukraine. The music video is being directed by renowned Ukrainian video director Indy Hait.
With involvement in initiatives such as the Ukraine Aid OPS foundation, Within Temptation aims to keep drawing attention to Europe's much-needed support for Ukraine's defense.
The huge arena tour of Europe in autumn 2024 starts in September with two shows in The Netherlands (which sold out within days) and will continue throughout Europe in some of the continent's biggest arenas. Tickets for all shows are selling fast.
Dates:
Sat, September 21 - Netherlands, Tilburg, 013
Sun, September 22 - Netherlands, Groningen, De Oosterpoort
Fri, October 4 - Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena
Sat, October 5 - Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena
Sun, October 6 - Germany, Cologne, Palladium
Tue, October 8 - Norway, Oslo, Spektrum
Wed, October 9 - Sweden, Stockholm, Annexet
Fri, October 11 - Finland, Helsinki, Ice Hall
Mon, October 14 - Germany, Berlin, UFO
Tue, October 15 - Germany, Hamburg, Sporthalle
Wed, October 16 - Germany, Leipzig, Haus Auensee
Fri, October 18 - Hungary, Budapest, Barba Negra
Sat, October 19 - Germany, Munich, Zenith
Mon, October 21 - Austria, Vienna, Gasometer
Wed, October 23 - Germany, Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle
Thu, October 24 - Czech Republic, Prague, Sportovni Hala Fortuna
Fri, October 25 - Poland, Łódź, Atlas Arena
Sun, October 27 - Denmark, Copenhagen, Falkoner Salen
Fri, November 15 - UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena
Sat, November 16 - UK, London, Wembley Arena
Mon, November 18 - UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Tue, November 19 - UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena
Thu, November 21 - France, Paris, Adidas Arena
Sat, November 23 - Spain, Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi
Sun, November 24 - Spain, Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre
Tue, November 26 - Portugal, Lisbon, Altice Arena – Sala Tejo
Thu, November 28 - France, Toulouse, Zenith
Fri, November 29 - France, Grenoble, Summum
Sun, December 1 - Italy, Milan, Alcatraz
Mon, December 2 - Switzerland, Zurich, The Hall
Tue, December 3 - Germany, Stuttgart, Porsche-Arena
Thu, December 5 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Rockhal
Fri, December 6 - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
VIP ticket packages are available to offer fans the chance an unforgettable experience, including meet-and-greets and exclusive merchandise.
For tickets, VIP-packages, and more information, visit Within Temptation's official website at www.within-temptation.com.
