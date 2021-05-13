With Confidence Release New Song & Video for 'Cult'

With Confidence have released a brand new song and video for their new song "Cult", which fans can stream and watch now below.

The song showcases guitarist Inigo Del Carmen excelling on lead vocals against a soaring chorus that the band has become known for.

"This song is about seeing someone as the sole source of happiness in your life and how unfair it is to put all that on another person as well as how toxic it can be to yourself," says Inigo on the lyrics of the song. "The narrative of the song follows a person who pledges themselves to this cult, offering all they have to this deity, only to blame the deity for something they're literally doing to themselves. It touches on the importance of self-care and why you can't find happiness if you're always relying on the people around you to make you happy."

"Cult" follows the release of their previous single "Big Cat Judgement Day", which saw the quartet - completed by bassist and singer Jayden Seeley, drummer Josh Brozzesi and guitarist Scott McLaughlin - grace the cover of Spotify's New Punk Tracks playlist and cementing their reputations as some of the most effortlessly catchy songwriters in the scene. And like so many of their fans, they are ex-cited for global COVID-19 restrictions to ease, normality to resume and some of the challenges of recent months to fade.

"During lockdown, like a lot of people, I felt isolated. I didn't see my friends and family for a long time and in spending that time alone I had to take care of myself," adds Inigo "The silver lining for me in this whole situation was that I started getting comfortable in doing things by myself and learnt how to be constructive with the time I had alone. I didn't really prioritise my mental health at first but once I started going to therapy I felt more equipped to deal with the obstacles life threw at me and it gave me techniques to help communicate with my friends and family. It's like the airplane mentality, you need to put your mask on first before you start helping others."

The songs are the first new music from the band since 2018's full length 'Love and Loathing'.

With Confidence are known for their catchy riffs and insanely energetic live show. Their debut with Hopeless Records 'Better Weather' and its follow up 'Love and Loathing' are available to stream on all platforms now.

With Confidence are confirmed to perform across the UK in late August and September with support from label mates, Doll Skin. They will also appear at this year's Slam Dunk Festival.

