Wisp Shares 'See You Soon'

The 19-year-old shoegaze artist on the tip of everyone's tongue, Wisp, shares her latest single "See you soon," via Interscope.

Following her breakout single "Your face" that rocketed into view last summer – amassing tens of millions of streams and attracting a cult fanbase eager to parse out Wisp's mysterious social media presence – and the follow-up that squashed any question of one-hit-wonderdom, "Once then we'll be free," today's track follows the steady curve upwards towards a lush catalogue to come. She also today graces the global cover of Apple Music's New Music Daily playlist.

Staying true to the dusky tensions, dynamic lift-offs, and the towering guitars of her previous releases, “See you soon” reinforces Wisp's penchant for precise maximalism. The song's verses gather momentum deliberately with a swirl of chorus-effects and glide guitar modulation so that when the inevitable explosion hits, it's an indelible and cathartic release of tension. Wisp's intuitive understanding of songcraft and arrangement continues to evolve, and, as “See you soon” proves, she's quickly become adept at delaying the anticipated payoff, simultaneously subverting and delivering on the listener's expectations.

Of the track, Wisp says, "'See you soon' is about being infatuated with a person and wanting to spend all of your time with them, but the resolve at the end of the song represents knowing that person will not last and the feelings on their side aren't as passionate as yours."

Inspired by the likes of Whirr and Deftones, Wisp has crafted a distinct and sophisticated sound that strives to realize the expansive possibilities of rock music. Pigeons & Planes says “it is only a matter of time before Wisp becomes Gen-Z's go-to ethereal fix,” while Notion declares that she is “bringing shoegaze back with a vengeance.” She's also been selected for multiple 2024 watch lists, including Spotify Lorem Artist To Watch, Amazon Breakthrough Artists, and YouTube Music Artist On The Rise Trending.

Last month, Wisp shared “Once then we'll be free,” a track that Uproxx says “blends the gauzy vocals of Yeule and the ‘90s hooks of Soccer Mommy.” DIY deemed it “her latest manifesto; the lo-fi, echoing vocals are an off-kilter match with the scaling, sharp guitar riffs, which echo Johnny Marr if he grew up listening to American Football and Mogwai." Watch the “Once then we'll be free” visualizer HERE.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo by Sophia Álverez