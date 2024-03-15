Wisp Shares 'Enough For You' From Debut EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 19-year-old shoegaze artist on the tip of everyone's tongue, Wisp, shares her latest single "Enough for you," via Interscope, along with her forthcoming US Tour with headline and support dates with Panchiko. Wisp also recently announced her hotly-anticipated debut EP, Pandora, which is due April 5. Listen to "Enough for you" HERE and presave Pandora HERE.



Following her breakout single "Your face" that rocketed into view last summer – amassing tens of millions of streams and attracting a cult fanbase eager to parse out Wisp's mysterious social media presence – and the follow-ups that squashed any question of one-hit-wonderdom, "Once then we'll be free" and "See You Soon," today's track follows the steady curve upwards towards a lush catalogue to come, demonstrating Wisp's penchant for precise maximalism. Wisp's intuitive understanding of songcraft and arrangement continues to evolve; she's quickly become adept at delaying the anticipated payoff, simultaneously subverting and delivering on the listener's expectations.



Of the track, Wisp says, "'Enough for you' is about feeling undeserving for others because of how you perceive yourself due to insecurity and shame. The lyrics are from the perspective of a person who has contradicted themselves into believing the negative perception of their own is how everyone else views them as well.”



Inspired by the likes of Whirr and Deftones, Wisp has crafted a distinct and sophisticated sound that strives to realize the expansive possibilities of rock music. Pigeons & Planes says “it is only a matter of time before Wisp becomes Gen-Z's go-to ethereal fix,” while Notion declares that she is “bringing shoegaze back with a vengeance.”



For her previous singles, Wisp graced the global cover of Apple Music's New Music Daily playlist, reached hundreds of millions of streams across all platforms, was named an artist to watch by NYLON, Pigeons & Planes, Spotify Lorem Artist To Watch, Amazon Breakthrough Artists, and YouTube Music Artist On The Rise Trending, and played her live debut in Los Angeles to two sold-out crowds of die-hard fans wearing homemade merch.

WISP LIVE

Friday, April 19th – Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory*

Sunday, April 21st – Austin, TX – Empire Control Room & Garage*

Tuesday, April 23rd – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West*

Friday, April 26th – Philadelphia, PA – The First Unitarian Church*

Saturday, April 27th – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair*

Monday, April 29th – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom*

Tuesday, April 30th – Washington, DC – The Atlantis*

Saturday, May 4th – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club +

Sunday May 5th – Columbus, OH – The KING of CLUBS+

Tuesday, May 7th – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl+

Wednesday, May 8th – Saint Louis, MO – Delmar Hall+

Friday, May 10th – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall+

Tuesday, May 14th – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren+

Thursday, May 16th – Pomona, CA – The Fox Theater+

Friday, May 17th – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo+

Saturday, May 18th – San Diego – The Observatory North Park+

Sunday, May 19th – San Diego – The Observatory North Park+

Wednesday, May 22nd – San Francisco, CA – The Independent*

Thursday, May 23rd – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey*



Headlining*

Supporting Panchiko+

Photo by Sophia Álverez